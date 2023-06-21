TARKIO, Mo. — Tarkio College recently received a substantial donation from the estates of the Curnutt siblings, Dean and Joanne.
The donation from Dean’s trust is $1,060,553.61. Including this donation, the total of donated funds from the family since 2020 is $1,904,650, according to a news release.
Dean Curnutt, a 1951 graduate of Tarkio College who passed away in 1989, received a Doctor of Humane Letters degree from the college.
The lifelong resident of Rock Port held the Atchison County Collector position for 30 years and, at the time of his death, sat on the college’s board of directors.
Joanne, Dean’s sister, a musician and university educator, died in February 2022. She was a strong supporter of the new Tarkio Technology Institute, donating in 2020 and 2021 as well as naming the school in her estate, the release noted. Portions of Dean’s gift will be designated for the school’s Heritage Campaign, a $3 million capital improvement campaign to restore the buildings on the historic Tarkio College campus to serve the needs of a new generation. Those funds not designated for the campaign will be used for operating costs and an operating reserve fund.
The Tarkio College Board of Directors plans to create a lasting memorial to Dean and Joanne on campus.
Donors who wish to contribute to the Heritage Campaign may have their pledge added to the total amount attributed to Dean and Joanne by writing “Curnutt” in the memorial section of the pledge card.