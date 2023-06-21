Tarkio donation

Amy Elam, trustee of the Curnutt Estate, presents a check for $1,060,553.61 to Tarkio Tech President Johnnie Davis. Also pictured are members of the Tarkio College Board of Directors Don Jagger, Barney Farley, Dean Sparks, Bill Slaughter and Kristi McEnaney.

 SUBMITTED BY TARKIO COLLEGE

TARKIO, Mo. — Tarkio College recently received a substantial donation from the estates of the Curnutt siblings, Dean and Joanne.

The donation from Dean’s trust is $1,060,553.61. Including this donation, the total of donated funds from the family since 2020 is $1,904,650, according to a news release.

