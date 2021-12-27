MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville announced Tuesday that Dr. Timothy Monahan, MD, orthopedic surgeon has joined Mosaic Orthopedics – Maryville.
According to a news release, Monahan received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame in electrical engineering with a concentration in computer engineering.
He served as a fluid systems engineer and assistant project manager in advanced submarines before becoming a project engineer of reactor plant fluid systems as part of the United States Navy Nuclear Propulsion Directorate.
Monahan then moved into the field of medicine earning his medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia. He completed an Orthopedic Research of Virginia Sports Medicines and Arthroscopic Fellowship in 2003. For nearly two decades, Monahan has been working to help patients regain mobility and get back to doing the things they love, noted the release.
“Orthopedics has been a blessing to me because people come in with a pretty defined problem, giving them difficulty in a specific area of their lives,” said Monahan said in statement. “I help them understand what is causing the problem and figure out the best way to fix it.
“It is really fun to see patients, for example, after a hip replacement, and they were in so much pain before, with a smile on their faces following surgery.”
Monahan is accepting new patients. Call 660-562-7999 to make an appointment. His specialties include orthopedic surgery and sports medicine.