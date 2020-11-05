MARYVILLE, Mo. — Last month, more than a dozen northwest Missouri superintendents — including all superintendents representing Nodaway County public schools — sent a letter to Gov. Mike Parson and other state officials asking to shorten the length of quarantine for students who have come in contact with those who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The request is similar to other efforts by parents and school administrators across the state — and nation — to reduce the time that students must spend in quarantine. Each time a student is deemed a close contact of someone with COVID-19 — that is, spends 15 minutes within six feet of someone who has tested positive — the student is sent home for 14 days to help prevent the spread of the virus.
That has disrupted classrooms across the country, including in Nodaway County. In the letter, the northwest Missouri superintendents estimated that 1,430 students had been quarantined in their districts while only 59 students had tested positive.
The quarantine guidelines issued by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education are in lockstep with the state health department and the CDC, all of which recommend 14 days of quarantine for close contacts. But some health departments and school districts in the state have changed their local rules to allow for shorter quarantines in some cases.
In Newton County, some districts accepted new guidance from the local health department and allowed close contacts to attend school as long as they wore a mask and did not show symptoms. The Seneca R-VII district in Newton County went further, forcing close contacts who return to school to also submit to two temperature checks per day and separating them during meal times.
Last week, the Boonville R-I school district voted to begin a trial period for a new policy that would not require close contacts to quarantine as long as both parties were wearing a mask at the time of exposure. And health officials in Randolph County are looking at a similar measure. That strategy has been implemented statewide in Iowa as well.
In Nodaway County, the idea has already gotten some traction with public officials. In addition to the superintendents, who unanimously supported the idea of a shortened quarantine, the Nodaway County Commission looked into the possibility of classifying students as “essential,” much like teachers in the county already are, which would grant them an exemption from quarantine rules.
In September, the commission met with its attorney to discuss the possibility and contacted some superintendents about the plan, but ultimately decided that it couldn’t do so without opening itself up to liability. Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker said at the time that state officials would need to be the ones to change the policy, and encouraged them to do so.
The letter sent by the superintendents asks those state officials to reduce the quarantine period to 5-7 days, citing conversations with “many” local health experts who “shared evidence of approximately 5 days as the optimal range for symptom onset.”
“A shortened quarantine, perhaps 5 to 7 days, would respect this contagious window and simultaneously preserve students’ education,” the letter states.
The CDC notes that the median time from exposure to symptom onset is thought to be 4-5 days, but does not link symptoms to how contagious a person might be. Many people who test positive for COVID-19 are asymptomatic.
“I’m not aware of specific information about significantly lower contagiousness after a week,” said Tom Patterson, Nodaway County Health Department administrator, in an email to The Forum. “That would be more applicable to a positive case if accurate.”
Although the CDC is reportedly looking at whether there is enough data to support a claim like that made by the superintendents, it has issued no new guidance to that effect, nor have local health officials.
“‘If’ development of disease occurs primarily in the first half of the 14 day quarantine we might expect changes to guidance,” said Patterson said. “However, as is common with communicable diseases, the overall response strategy can be boiled down to identifying and containing the disease. We should anticipate that CDC will hold off on any adjustments to quarantine until data supports it.”
Patterson said that the 14-day quarantine period mirrors the disease incubation period, which is backed by the CDC’s current guidance.
“While in quarantine, development of symptoms could signal disease,” he said. “Since people can be contagious for up to two days prior to symptom onset, and because COVID-19 is primarily transmitted by way of contact with a positive case, close contacts are asked to quarantine. If they’ve made it to the end of (the) 14 day incubation period without issue they should be clear of that episode.”
The letter also advocates for eliminating quarantine periods entirely if both the close contact and the person who tested positive were wearing masks at the time of exposure, saying that such a measure would likely result in students being more willing to wear masks as well.
Patterson said he supports the districts’ efforts to figure out the best way forward for them individually.
“I encourage all of us to support our school districts,” Patterson said. “Each of them are implementing strategies that work best for them to comply with state guidelines. And people should keep in mind that there are other viewpoints too.”
Complicating the superintendents’ pleas, however, is their refusal to release regular data on how COVID-19 has affected their districts. Currently, the only district in Nodaway County that regularly releases data on the number of students in quarantine or who have tested positive is Maryville R-II — every other public school in the county has stayed true to their promise to not do the same, with some citing privacy concerns.
Without numbers from individual districts, it’s unclear how big of an issue student quarantines are for each one. In Maryville, the district has seen 424 student quarantines from 22 positive cases as of the most recent update on Oct. 30.