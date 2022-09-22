MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play will close for the season on Sunday.
At the Maryville Parks and Recreation board meeting on Monday, MPR Director Jeff Stubblefield said the splash pad was just as popular this year as last year, if not more so, drawing thousands of visitors over the summer.
With the start of school and occasional cooler weather, attendance has dwindled as expected around this time of year.
New amenities, including a bathroom facility and shelters, should be ready for next summer.
Stubblefield said flooring and plumbing for the bathroom facility are complete and concrete work is nearly completed.
Stubblefield said that Maryville’s planned Sunrise Bark Park finished ninth out of 20 projects across the nation vying for a $25,000 grant through pet product maker PetSafe’s Bark for Your Park program.
Grants were awarded to the top five vote-getters in a contest that saw voters cast more than 125,000 votes for their favorite project during the month of August, the company said in a news release.
The winning cities with new parks to be built were Seneca, South Carolina; Titusville, Pennsylvania; Ephrata, Pennsylvania; and Tuscon, Arizona.
- The board approved the FY2023 budget, which projects $1.96 million in revenues and $2.53 million in expenses, for a shortfall of a little more than $565,000. The shortfall will come out of MPR’s reserves, leaving it above the city’s recommended reserve level. The high expenses are primarily due to expected capital improvements outlined as part of the MPR master plan and pitched to voters as part of a sales tax increase approved in April.
- A new, ADA-compliant, hard-wired electronic opening system has been installed at the Maryville Community Center.
- New safety equipment for bleachers at Donaldson Westside Park are expected to be installed next month.
- Repairs to the slide at the Maryville Aquatic Center are set for October.
- Stubblefield said he is working with Kim Mildward of the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments to coordinate with the Army Corps of Engineers on how to go about replacing deteriorating bridges at Judah Park. The Corps of Engineers has previously made clear to the city that Peach Creek, an artificial stormwater drainage stream, is governed by the federal Waters of the U.S. rule, preventing any unauthorized maintenance or changes involving the creek including bridge replacement.