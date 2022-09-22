6-3-21 BRIEFS MPR logo.jpg

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play will close for the season on Sunday.

At the Maryville Parks and Recreation board meeting on Monday, MPR Director Jeff Stubblefield said the splash pad was just as popular this year as last year, if not more so, drawing thousands of visitors over the summer.

