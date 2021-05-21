MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Parks and Recreation’s Summer Concert Series will look a little different this year, condensed into a jam-packed day of music with a distinctly local flavor.
Maryville Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Stubblefield said at his agency’s board meeting Monday that the traditional concerts in the park will instead be replaced by a Day of Music celebration featuring local musical acts, headlined by Maryville native Tyler Folkerts.
The concerts, set for July 10, will begin in the afternoon and go into the evening at Donaldson-Westside Park.
The concert series was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
Other MPR notes
- Parks staff expressed their gratitude to and credited city road crews with being instrumental to finishing the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play in time for last week’s grand opening. “I need to thank the street department guys, because they really bailed us out a lot on that splash pad,” said Parks Maintenance Supervisor Kavin Dew. Stubblefield thanked Public Works Director C.E. Goodall, City Manager Greg McDanel and the City Council. “We couldn’t have gotten it done without their help,” he said.
- Stubblefield said reaction to the inaugural Spring Craft Fair on May 8 was positive, with about 40 vendors in attendance. Due to weather, the event was held inside at the community center, but, weather permitting, will be held outside next year.
- MPR will hold a Kids Day in the Park starting at 3 p.m. on June 11 at Donaldson-Westside. Children can play in bounce houses provided by A&M Amusements for free, followed by an at 8:30 p.m screening of the movie Shrek — which celebrated its 20th anniversary this week.
- The repair of the main pump at the Maryville Aquatic Center should be completed soon, but delays due to materials have pushed the timeline back. Meanwhile, a new heat pump may not arrive in time for the pool’s opening on May 31. Stubblefield said the heat pump couldn’t be repaired, and the new one, as many shipments are due to the pandemic, was delayed. He said he’s hopeful it will arrive within two weeks. To ensure swimmers’ safety, the air temperature and water temperature must add up to 140 degrees, he said, making the heat pump a necessity if the weather doesn’t get warmer.
- Although memberships have been slowly on the rise, Maryville Community Center memberships are still trying to recover from the pandemic losses. Active memberships for April were up to 880, compared to 1,099 last year.
- Parks board members will tour each park over the coming weeks to get a firsthand look at issues cited in the master plan and to help get an idea of what the proposed improvements would look like on-site.