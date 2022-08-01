South Avenue Project

A plan submitted by SK Design would approach overhauling South Avenue in four segments. The Maryville City Council approved moving forward with a preliminary engineering study on Monday.

 SK DESIGN

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday approved a study of South Avenue designed to pave the way to a comprehensive overhaul of the more than 2-mile corridor that will improve roadway conditions, potentially widen lanes and make it safer for pedestrians.

During Monday’s regular meeting, the council approved a $194,000 bid from SK Design to produce an engineering analysis studying South Avenue from Icon Road to the U.S. Highway 71 bypass.

