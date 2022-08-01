MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday approved a study of South Avenue designed to pave the way to a comprehensive overhaul of the more than 2-mile corridor that will improve roadway conditions, potentially widen lanes and make it safer for pedestrians.
During Monday’s regular meeting, the council approved a $194,000 bid from SK Design to produce an engineering analysis studying South Avenue from Icon Road to the U.S. Highway 71 bypass.
The study will inform a potential project that City Manager Greg McDanel would be similar in scope to the South Main Corridor Improvement Project.
The city aims to improve traffic flow along the 2.2-mile stretch and improve pedestrian safety, especially in the area between South Main Street and South Munn Avenue.
Council member Tye Parsons said that section “badly needs some attention, if for no other reason than pedestrian safety. I live in that part of town and there’s a lot of walkers on South Avenue and there’s no shoulder, there’s open ditches, and so just that by itself I think is important.”
McDanel, who called South Avenue arguably “the most important east-west corridor through our community” other than MoDOT-managed First Street, said the preliminary engineering study will give the city a leg up on federal funding opportunities that should be available for projects like this one over the next few years from measures like the American Rescue Plan Act.
SK Design’s initial proposal splits the project into four segments, and outlines possible improvements like widening the road, adding bike and pedestrian lanes and putting in left-turn lanes at some intersections. As the project moves forward, McDanel said it could be split up similarly based on priorities and funding.
The study will determine the best options for how to accomplish those goals.