MARYVILLE, Mo. — A protest in support of uterine and abortion rights will be held on Northwest Missouri State University’s campus next week. Students for Choice, a student organization at Northwest, is hosting the protest on Wednesday, April 26 following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year.
The protest will take place at the Northwest Missouri State University Bell Tower from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
April 26 is also Denim Day, a day that takes place at the end of each Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Denim Day encourages people to wear denim to combat victim-blaming and help educate people about sexual violence. Organizers of the event encourage those interested in attending the protest to wear denim.
“We will be protesting (for) the right to choose,” said Madelyn Garrett, secretary for the student organization. “As Roe v. Wade has been recently removed, it’s as important as ever to speak up for the rights of ourselves and for other people that have gotten their right to choose taken away by the state of Missouri.”
Ahead of the protest, the organization will have a booth in the Student Union on Monday, April 24, to inform students about the protest and hold a fundraiser by selling handmade bracelets.
