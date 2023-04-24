MF In the News

MARYVILLE, Mo. — A protest in support of uterine and abortion rights will be held on Northwest Missouri State University’s campus next week. Students for Choice, a student organization at Northwest, is hosting the protest on Wednesday, April 26 following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year.

The protest will take place at the Northwest Missouri State University Bell Tower from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

