Northwest Missouri Broadband plan cover
Buy Now

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Teams of students from across the University of Missouri system are competing to develop plans to supply residents and businesses in northwest Missouri with affordable, high-speed internet.

According to a news release, the teams will present their plans from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Mozingo Event Center, 1 Fall Drive, Maryville. The event, which also will be livestreamed, is free and open to the public.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags