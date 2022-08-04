MARYVILLE, Mo. — Teams of students from across the University of Missouri system are competing to develop plans to supply residents and businesses in northwest Missouri with affordable, high-speed internet.
According to a news release, the teams will present their plans from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Mozingo Event Center, 1 Fall Drive, Maryville. The event, which also will be livestreamed, is free and open to the public.
“These students are taking on a real-world challenge — an actual community facing the problem of inadequate broadband access — and coming up with potential plans for workable public-private partnership (P3) models,” said Anthony Luppino, a member of the UM System Broadband Initiative steering committee and director of Entrepreneurship Programs at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law.
The three teams are comprised of students from various disciplines, including engineering, business, law and computer science. Prior to the presentations, a five-person panel will judge the proposals on their quality and feasibility.
Proposals must address strategies for increasing adoption of internet-based technologies and include a plan to finance expansion of the community’s broadband infrastructure. The community may use the teams’ plans in their broadband expansion efforts.
“The P3 Competition is a creative way to get the next generation of students to engage with communities to solve real-time challenges and improve economic opportunities, while building skills necessary in today’s globally competitive market,” said Kim Mildward, economic development planner with the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments.
Using an approach outlined in the UM System Broadband Initiative’s Digitally Connected Community Guide, the student teams hope to provide useful ideas for bringing affordable high-speed internet to the region and encouraging the use of broadband applications. Attendance at the Aug. 20 event, in person or via livestream, is free. Register in advance at umurl.us/P3Event. On-site registration starts at 8:30 a.m.
The H&R Block Foundation and the city of Maryville are sponsoring the event and student competition.