Jeff Stubblefield
Jeff Stubblefield

Director of Maryville Parks and Recreation

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Missouri Western State University Alumni Association last week announced the names of those who will be honored at the annual Alumni Award Banquet on Sept. 29 during Homecoming Week, including Maryville Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Stubblefield.

Stubblefield, who has been MPR director since 2018 and earlier this year was named president of the Missouri Park & Recreation Board of Directors, will be one of three Great Griffon Awards recipients. He graduated from Missouri Western in 1983.

