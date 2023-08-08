ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Missouri Western State University Alumni Association last week announced the names of those who will be honored at the annual Alumni Award Banquet on Sept. 29 during Homecoming Week, including Maryville Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Stubblefield.
Stubblefield, who has been MPR director since 2018 and earlier this year was named president of the Missouri Park & Recreation Board of Directors, will be one of three Great Griffon Awards recipients. He graduated from Missouri Western in 1983.
The Great Griffon Awards recognize alumni from each college and school within the university who exhibit outstanding contributions to the workforce, society or the university, according to a news release from the alumni association.
According to the news release, Stubblefield’s mother was also a student at the time he attended the university, and he was classmates in one biology section with both his mother and his future wife, Jolene. He helped his family establish the Sandra J. Stubblefield Memorial Scholarship in honor of their mother at Missouri Western.