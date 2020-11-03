MARYVILLE, Mo. — Local results are in for Nodaway County, with unofficial results showing more than three-fourths of registered voters went to the polls.
The unofficial numbers from the Nodaway County Clerk’s office announced Tuesday night showed that Sheriff Randy Strong retained his office against challenger Darren White, Scott Walk defeated Robert Lager for south district commissioner and Dee O’Riley unseated incumbent Diane Thomsen for public administrator.
A total of 9,936 Nodaway County residents cast their ballots during this election, including 2,161 by mail or absentee ballot, resulting in 76.63 percent voter turnout, according to Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton. Patton’s office had the ballots counted and results announced less than three hours after the polls had closed.
Local results are below.
Sheriff
Randy Strong - 7,155
Darren White - 2,618
South District Commissioner
Scott Walk - 3,128
Robert Lager - 2,465
Public Administrator
Dee O’Riley - 5,772
Diane Thomsen - 3,828
Grant Township General Obligation Road Bond
Yes - 245
No - 60