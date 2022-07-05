MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office intends to begin district-by-district outreach to go over school safety plans before the beginning of the school year.
In an interview with The Forum about school safety on Tuesday, Sheriff Randy Strong said that since the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, in May that left 21 dead and 17 injured, schools around Nodaway County have been taking a closer look at their own safety protocols and have been in frequent contact with his office to discuss them.
In response, Strong said the sheriff’s office will be working with each school district in the coming weeks to discuss specifics and train school personnel in the latest tactics. Two deputies attended Department of Homeland Security trainings earlier this year to get up to date on school response tactics, and were recently certified as instructors themselves.
“So we have that for us to use and for us to continue to go through the training, and then to go out and use that resource for all the schools and administrators and teachers there, too,” said Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Austin Hann.
Then once the school year starts, all deputies who are not on call will begin rotating among the six school districts in the county outside of Maryville. That initiative began just before the pandemic and had to be put on hold, Strong said.
“That does several things,” he said. “It makes everybody familiar with the layout of each school, it makes us familiar with the faculty, the kids get used to seeing us, and, really, that’s one of the best ways we can do it.”
Strong said he was angry that there has been no coordinated national effort to address school safety, like working to provide each school in the country with a dedicated security officer.
“And I’m just gonna say what I think a lot of other people are saying too: Shame on our government, in both parties, that have not come together to put somebody in our schools to deal with this,” Strong said. “We could put air marshals in aircraft after 9/11, but where are we now? … I think that’s an immediate, quick response that you could do, that you train people and you put them in there and that’s their sole purpose — is to protect the children and our teachers in our schools.”
Much of deputies’ time is spent on mental health-related calls, which leads Strong to believe that school shootings will remain a problem in need of a solution.
“I don’t know how many people we have that we’re dealing with that are having suicidal thoughts a day,” Strong said. “The numbers are outrageous. So this problem isn’t gonna go away anytime soon. We’re gonna have to address this as a nation.”
But in the absence of larger, more comprehensive solutions, Strong said he has looked for other ways to shore up school security as much as possible.
One of the simplest steps a school district can take, he said, is to be vigilant about entry point security. That can manifest in small but impactful ways, like being thorough in looking at visitors on security cameras to ensure they are unarmed and by making sure exterior doors are closed and locked properly.
“Don’t let death through the door,” Strong said.
In the interior, Strong said that simply being able to secure a door to a classroom could be crucial to saving lives.
“A solution that schools can look at very quickly to minimize threats to all children is, how do you secure a classroom door?” Strong said. “If a teacher hears gunshots, they need a device that they can lock that door from the inside and to keep that intruder out of their classroom where their kids are safe. And then they can make a decision: do I need to start throwing kids out the window?”
Strong did acknowledge that replacing interior classroom doors could get costly, but would prove worth the investment, stressing his experience responding to the 2002 shooting in the Conception Abbey monastery during which a gunman, Lloyd Robert Jeffress, killed two monks and wounded a third before turning one of the guns on himself.
“That saved lives at the abbey,” Strong said. “When Lloyd Jeffress walked in there and started down the hallway and started shooting people, people realized pretty quick, ‘oh my God, we’ve got a gunman.’ And they locked office doors, they locked room doors. And they could hear him rattle the door, and if it was locked, he moved to the next door. And those poor people were either hiding in their office hoping that he couldn’t get in, or they went out the window if they could. And that saved lives.
“We can use that simple process to lock these schools down. … They can’t go from classroom to classroom.”
Strong said he knows that school administrators and parents alike are anxious about the safety of children and teachers while at school — and he is too.
But he said his office is focused on school safety and actively collaborating with schools, and is committed to working “with our community to try and find a solution.”