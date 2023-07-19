South Main update 7/19/23
Buy Now

Workers completed the asphalt mill and overlay of South Main last week, and all traffic signals along the corridor are now operational.

 FORUM FILE

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Roadway striping of South Main is scheduled to begin this week, weather permitting, City Manager Greg McDanel said.

In an email on Tuesday to stakeholders with updates on the South Main Corridor Improvement Project, McDanel said striping of new turn lanes at intersections will correspond with new left turn arrows at the traffic signals and better manage traffic flows.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags