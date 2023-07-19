MARYVILLE, Mo. — Roadway striping of South Main is scheduled to begin this week, weather permitting, City Manager Greg McDanel said.
In an email on Tuesday to stakeholders with updates on the South Main Corridor Improvement Project, McDanel said striping of new turn lanes at intersections will correspond with new left turn arrows at the traffic signals and better manage traffic flows.
All three traffic signals along the corridor are now active, including the new signal at the entrance to Walmart/Mary Mart.
“Please use caution through this intersection as drivers become accustomed to new patterns of traffic,” McDanel said. “Over the next few months, traffic signals will be optimized for efficiency and interconnectivity.”
All that work follows the completion of asphalt mill and overlay along South Main on Friday. The new storm drainage system with increased capacity along with the structural overlay are designed to divert storm water from the roadway surface and extend pavement life.
McDanel also asked for drivers to keep in mind that the entire project area remains an active construction zone with a 25 mph speed limit. Speed enforcement activities will be used as necessary to ensure safety of construction crews and other drivers, he said.
Landscape and final restoration activities may be intentionally delayed for several weeks to avoid extreme heat, McDanel said. The city is working with the primary contractor, VF Anderson Builders, to coordinate those efforts.
McDanel said Phase I of the project, which runs from the intersection with South Avenue to the intersection with State Route V, is about 90 percent complete.
Bids were opened for Phase II of the project on Friday and are open until Aug. 17.