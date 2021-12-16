MARYVILLE, Mo. — Thursday morning’s sun shone brightly on the storm damage sustained by Nodaway County residents, many of whom were still without power at noon.
Nodaway County Emergency Management Director Christy Forney told The Forum on Thursday that the damage across Nodaway County is widespread, but there is no indication of any tornadic activity, just straight-line winds.
She said an initial damage assessment through law enforcement, storm spotters and self-reporting revealed there are many trees and power lines down throughout the county. There was a report of a tree limb that fell into a house in Hopkins and windows blown out in a home in the Clearmont area.
“I had no reports of any injuries or fatalities,” she said. “Currently there are residents throughout the county without power. Both Evergy and United Electric have been working on restoring power.”
Evergy stated on its outage map that it continues to experience a high number of outages related to extreme wind damage.
The company said in a statement on its website that crews are working across its service area, which includes much of western Missouri and eastern Kansas, to restore power after Wednesday’s storm. Evergy said to “expect delayed restoration times” as crews make progress in getting to each reported outage site.
“Our crews are making significant and steady progress towards getting customers restored,” noted the statement.
According to its map, Evergy has 156 customers in Nodaway County still without power, of its 8,821 customers served in the county, that’s about 1.77 percent.
United Electric Cooperative’s first large outage occurred at 4:46 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Amy Ziegler, communications manager with the company. At that time, all crews from both the Maryville and Savannah locations were called in to assess damage and start restoration.
“At the height of the storm, we had approximately 3,300 members (or about 40 percent of its membership) without power,” she said. “We restored a large majority of those outages in the middle of the night and early this morning. As of 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 16, we still have 400 members without power. We estimate those remaining outages will be restored today.”
United Electric provides service to approximately 7,836 members in eight counties in northwest Missouri and three counties in southwest Iowa.
Ziegler explained that United Electric has 24 full-time linemen who have been working since the first outage came in and called in 30 additional linemen from contractors and the Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative to assist. The company estimates 80-100 poles in its system were damaged from this storm.
“The patience and understanding of our membership has been more than we could ever expect,” she said. “We appreciate the tremendous support we have received from the membership. We will continue to work until all power has been restored to every single member.”
In Maryville, Wednesday’s severe weather brought sustained high winds throughout the day as well as heavy rain and pea-sized hail around 5 p.m.
With reports of golf-ball sized hail in some locations in town and winds approaching 80 mph, the damage is very obvious, however, Maryville Police Chief Ron Christian said it is very light compared to some of the storm damage seen recently in other parts of the country.
The Maryville Police and Maryville Fire departments had a very large call volume during the event itself and for some time afterward, he told The Forum in an email Thursday morning.
“Our primary concern initially was with the radar indicated tornado warnings, but beyond that we had numerous calls of the typical wind damage from such a prolonged wind event,” Christian said.
On Wednesday night, at West Edwards and Buchanan streets, police were blocking the road due to a large tree in the road. Christian said they responded to many such calls including blockages from branches and tree debris, and reports of blown down or brought down unknown types of lines.
“There was a little of the construction material on the South Main Project that moved around a bit, but I am not aware of any significant damage from any of that,” he said.
Christian mentioned that many road signs were knocked down and blown around, as well as a retaining wall of some kind which fell Wednesday night and ruptured a gas line near the former diaper factory located near Horizons West Apartments.
He also said several utility poles had been broken and power outages seemed to him to be the “biggest disruption besides the anxiousness brought about by the tornado warning.”
Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh said they responded to numerous calls of arcing power lines down and in trees throughout town, but that his crews didn’t have to handle anything very serious.
“It wasn’t bad when you stop and think of what it could have been,” he said.
He told The Forum on Thursday morning that from 5 to 10 p.m. MFD crews responded to between 30 and 35 calls.
“It’s the linemen and companies, they were running their tails off,” Rickabaugh said.
When the sirens were going off, he said several of his crew members and Forney took up spotting positions in various areas in town and throughout the county. However, as calls started to come in, Rickabaugh said they shifted into rapid response.
“Kudos to our 911 center, our Northwest Regional Communication Center,” he said. “We were taking care of calls here, they were handling the county and there were a lot of things happening there. I don’t think there was a town in the county that wasn’t affected.”