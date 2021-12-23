MARYVILLE, Mo. — A severe thunderstorm that passed through Nodaway County last week has officially been classified as a rare serial derecho by the National Weather Service.
Causing widespread damage and power outages locally, the storm also produced at least 45 tornadoes in other locations during its trek across the Great Plains and Midwest, according to an Associated Press story.
The derecho — a widespread, long-lived wind storm associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms — is the first on record occurring in December, according to the NWS.
“Although a derecho can produce destruction similar to the strength of tornadoes, the damage typically is directed in one direction along a relatively straight swath,” according to the National Weather Service website. “As a result the term ‘straight-line wind damage’ is sometimes used to describe derecho damage.”
Nodaway County Emergency Management Director Christy Forney told The Forum on Dec. 16 that the damage across Nodaway County is widespread, but there is no indication of any tornadic activity, just straight-line winds.
She said an initial damage assessment through law enforcement, storm spotters and self-reporting revealed many trees and power lines down throughout the county. There was a report of a tree limb that fell into a house in Hopkins and windows blown out in a home in the Clearmont area.
“I had no reports of any injuries or fatalities,” she said.