State Historical Society of Missouri recently awarded fellowships to three history scholars.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The State Historical Society of Missouri is awarding Center for Missouri Studies fellowships to three history scholars in 2023.

According to a news release, Sarah S. Jones, interpreter and educator at the Missouri State Museum in Jefferson City, won a fellowship for her proposal, “Missouri’s Post Office Murals: Artistic Expression, Local Collaborations.”

