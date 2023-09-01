MARYVILLE, Mo. — Two employees at the Maryville License Bureau were recognized for having the highest percentage of donations collected for a mid-size office within the last year.
During this year’s Missouri Department of Revenue 2023 annual conference, Maryville License Bureau employees Stefanie Dotson and Kathie Williams were recognized for the hard work they do collecting donations on top of people’s regular cost for license bureau documents and plates. These donations are made to the organ donor program fund, blindness education, screening and treatment fund, and the World War I Memorial Trust fund.