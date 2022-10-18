QUITMAN, Mo. — A project to replace the 89-year-old Nodaway River Bridge on Missouri Highway 46 near Quitman is scheduled to begin soon.
Contractors from Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to close the bridge to all traffic on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
During the closure, the contractor plans to replace the bridge, update guardrail and replace a box culvert near the bridge. All work is scheduled to be complete in early June 2023, according to a news release.
During the closure, motorists will be directed along a signed detour on State Highway 113, U.S. Highway 136 and U.S. Highway 59.
The current 222-foot-long structure is in poor condition, has guardrail that does not meet current standards and deteriorating timber abutments and limits the speed of heavy vehicle crossings to only 15 miles per hour, a release noted. As part of the Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, the replacement project will bring the bridge, its components and surrounding guardrail up to current standards and remove the speed restriction.