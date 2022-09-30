Corey Herron

4th Circuit Presiding Judge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri Chief Justice Paul C. Wilson honored the 4th Judicial Circuit during an awards breakfast on Sept. 15 for timely managing and processing of its cases during fiscal year 2021, according to a news release.

The ceremony was held during a joint annual meeting in Springfield of The Judicial Conference of Missouri and The Missouri Bar, which is the organization of all lawyers licensed in the state.

