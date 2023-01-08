Broadband map

Nodaway County towns are shown on the FCC Broadband map. visit bit.ly/StateBroadbandMap to check coverage in specific areas.

 SCREENSHOT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Department of Economic Development is encouraging all Missourians to participate in the FCC’s broadband map challenge opportunity as its Office of Broadband Development works to expand access to high-speed internet statewide. Filing challenges to correct inaccuracies on the FCC map is important to determining the amount of funding the state will receive for broadband expansion.

“As we make historic investments to expand internet access, I encourage Missourians to participate in the FCC’s broadband map challenge process,” said Gov. Mike Parson. “Ensuring we have an accurate understanding of broadband coverage in Missouri is vital. Maps that reflect our needs will ensure our state receives and administers the necessary resources to advance our progress in this critical priority.”

