MARYVILLE, Mo. — A group of about 50 people, joined by about 20 more online, gathered at Northwest Missouri State University to discuss broadband internet and how the state of Missouri should best utilize more than $500 million it received through two components of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act: The Broadband Equity, Access, Deployment program and the Digital Equity Act program.

Through a series of questions and slides, officials from the Missouri Office of Broadband Development asked for information from internet service providers, county officials, city officials and local community members about how best to use the funds to build up Missouri internet availability as part of the Connecting All Missourians initiative.

Marcus Casady, with Holt County Economic Development and Emergency Management Director, suggests possible answers to a question posed by MU Extension broadband specialists during a Connecting All Missourians Regional Meeting held last week in Maryville.
Seated, D’Mitri Farthing Jr., digital inclusion specialist at the Missouri Department of Economic Development, discussed the importance of digital inclusion and the enormous challenge that it presents in rolling out broadband infrastructure. 
Brent Stevens, with the Northwest Missouri Workforce Development Board, talks briefly about how job applications are no longer only on paper and how finding ways to get devices with high-speed internet into the hands of prospective job applicants is extremely important for growing the workforce in the region.
BJ Tanksley, director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development, talks to members from the Unite Private Networks internet providers after a broadband discussion last week in Maryville. UPN, with offices and users in Nebraska and Kansas City, has applied for funds to help install “middle mile” broadband infrastructure to help bolster and ensure reliable high-speed internet service in remote areas while also connecting larger fiber-installed locations.
