MARYVILLE, Mo. — A group of about 50 people, joined by about 20 more online, gathered at Northwest Missouri State University to discuss broadband internet and how the state of Missouri should best utilize more than $500 million it received through two components of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act: The Broadband Equity, Access, Deployment program and the Digital Equity Act program.
Through a series of questions and slides, officials from the Missouri Office of Broadband Development asked for information from internet service providers, county officials, city officials and local community members about how best to use the funds to build up Missouri internet availability as part of the Connecting All Missourians initiative.
“What’s interesting is that there’s always a different crowd at each one and so it leads to a different conversation,” said BJ Tanskley, director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development. “And this was a really neat mix where you had a lot of local leaders, several from counties, and mayors of towns and you had several providers in the room, so it was really neat.”
While some of the questions seemed fairly basic and received quick responses from crowd members — such as “What broadband expansion projects are planned or underway in your communities?” —others sought more nuanced consideration, like, “What does success look like?”
“The most puzzling question I saw up here was ‘What is success?’” said Josh McKim, executive director of Nodaway County Economic Development. “All I heard was we’ll know success by things that happen. … It’s hard to draw that causality. … I mean we’re talking about this, like electricity, right everyone needs it, everyone deserves it, it’s the next utility that’s going to be provided to everyone. What was success back then? I really don’t know.”
Marcus Casady, Holt County Emergency Management director who is also with Holt County Economic Development, offered a possible trackable metric: population.
He explained that perhaps if higher-speed internet is more available in rural areas, people might move to a more affordable region and be able to work from home. Another possible metric he suggested was tracking new businesses moving into the region.
“This is probably the most important question,” said Joe Lear, consultant for broadband initiatives with the UM System. “This is just the beginning of the conversation.”
Equity
Much of the meeting revolved around the need to provide equitable service for everyone, especially those in rural communities.
D’Mitri Farthing Jr., digital inclusion specialist at the Missouri Department of Economic Development, presented information at the meeting about how important it is to make sure the rollout is done as fairly as possible so as to include everyone.
He shared a map that showed the percentage of northwest Missouri (Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Worth and Gentry counties) households that have a broadband connection, noting that the number of households that without a broadband subscription is … “simply unacceptable.”
He noted that in the future, he can’t see someone surviving without a computer of some kind and that it shows the gravity of the situation in the region.
“The Digital Equity Act was passed in 2021,” Farthing said. “... (It) represents a great opportunity for us right now. First and foremost, this is the largest investment, not just in Missouri history, but in United States history in digital equity work. We’re talking about potentially tens of millions of dollars to do some pretty crucial work across Missouri.”
The Digital Equity Act, along with $2.75 billion in funding, was included in the 2021 bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed last year by Congress.
The bill establishes the State Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program to make distributions to states based on their populations, demographics and availability and adoption of broadband, according to Congress.gov. The bill also establishes the Digital Equity Competitive Grant Program for supporting efforts to achieve digital equity, promote digital inclusion and stimulate adoption of broadband.
From making sure that rural communities, Native American homelands and the elderly are connected to an affordable broadband service, to getting devices into the hands of people, Farthing said there is a lot of work to be done and they’re working to find out how best to apply the funds.
Jeremy W. Hegle, senior community development advisor with the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, was in the audience last week and told The Forum that he’s often asked why he is involved in these types of discussions within his seven-state region.
“At the end of the day we’re about making sure the economy is strong and digital equity and ensuring that everyone can get online is foundational to the economy, so that’s why I focus on this topic,” he said.
One of the first people in the Federal Reserve system to focus on broadband equity, Hegle said he’s been leading a lot of national work to help not only Tanksley with the Missouri DED, but his counterparts in other states.
“The digital equity piece is new in terms of the federal government funding it,” he said. “Even the broadband where traditionally the federal funding went from the federal government to the providers. With this funding it’s different. It’s almost like block grants. The funding goes to the states and the states get to be involved and figure out how to divvy it up. So all those folks are trying to ramp up their capacity. … I’m really impressed with how much Missouri has been able to just ramp up this team.”
Workforce
With more of the world shifting to online platforms, Brent Stevens, with the Northwest Missouri Workforce Development Board, spoke briefly from the audience about how he has seen additional need for helping prospective job seekers find a way to apply for many jobs. He explained that finding ways to get devices with high-speed internet into the hands of prospective job applicants is extremely important for growing the workforce in this region and any other.
He said Missouri Job Centers can help people bridge the gap for now, however, there is a real need out there for some to learn basic computer skills.
The workforce issues don’t only involve people applying for jobs using the internet, but also people installing the actual fiber itself.
At least two people from internet service providers spoke to their need for more trained and qualified fiber splicers to keep up with the demand.
McKim, with NCED, told The Forum that he sat with internet service providers during the meeting and was able to learn about some of the workforce issues and supply chain issues they’ve been up against. He noted that it was eye-opening to see some of the costs associated with buildout for internet service providers.
He found out that there isn’t a training location available for fiber splicers in the northwest Missouri region, which he thought is likely a huge obstacle.
“It was an interesting session,” he said. “… we’re fortunate in Nodaway County. We’ve got three really, really good providers that have got a good portion of our county taken care of and expanding out into some of the portions that are not.”
State perspective
The meeting offered a look at some of the latest information and funding opportunities from the state, but also provided a peek at the many facets of the issue.
Tanskley, Missouri DED director, said that the infrastructure side of the project has been discussed for years, but that he’s most concerned with being smart about where the funds are used.
“There’s definitely a thirst to get access to where there’s not,” he told The Forum. “Where there will be some ramping up is on that digital equity side of the conversation.”
Tanskley said from that perspective, the conversation shifts the focus from installing to making sure that communities fully engage with the faster speeds for more higher-level uses.
“We’re a part of the department of economic development, for us it’s not about Netflix and Facebook, it’s about work-from-home, and educate from home and telehealth and those kinds of opportunities,” he said. “So I think that’s where there’ll be some ramp-up, and it’s really cool because we spent as much time talking about that and as much meaningful conversation about that — in last week’s meeting — as there was provider challenges, mapping challenges, things like that.”
For more information about the Missouri DED OBD’s Connecting All Missourians program, funding opportunities or to stay updated on recent broadband developments, visit: ded.mo.gov/content/broadband-development.
To continue the conversation on the need for broadband expansion, digital literacy and equity for residents and businesses in northwest Missouri, Kim Mildward, economic planner with the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, invited interested people to participate in the regional council’s next virtual meeting. To take part, register by visiting: bit.ly/ConnectingAllMissourians.