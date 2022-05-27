MARYVILLE, Mo. — Several Skidmore community members were in the audience on May 18 to hear the sentencing of Skidmore resident Rickie L. Stanton, who had previously been found guilty of a nuisance violation.
Associate Circuit Court Judge Robert Rice heard motions and arguments then sentenced Stanton to pay a fine of $500 and attorney’s fees in the amount of $8,000. The court also imposed an injunction against the defendant with a directive to clean up property to the point that it is compliant with municipal ordinances.
“I’m not messing around,” Judge Rice said. “I want the property cleaned up. I don’t want any more of this fighting. It’s gone on long enough. The properties are going to be compliant with municipal ordinances or there will be additional sanctions. I don’t want to go down that road Mr. Stanton, but I will go down that road. … Getting the properties cleaned up is No. 1.”
Before the sentencing hearing, Stanton’s attorney, Samuel L. Scroggie, had filed a motion for judgment of acquittal noting seven points including: A defect in the charging document; The city failed to prove elements of offense; The city failed to establish corpus delicti (this refers to the idea that the elements of a crime must be proven before an individual can be convicted of committing it); The city failed to establish offense committed by the defendant and that Stanton possessed the requisite mental state; Evidence insufficient as a matter of law; Evidence in conflict failed to establish guilt by defendant; and the city failed to establish proof of requirements for submission to the jury.
Scroggie noted there was no new evidence in the defense’s motion. Judge Rice overruled each point and the defense’s second motion for a new trial.
Stanton was sworn in by the judge and spoke about the “efforts” he had made to clean up the property. Judge Rice would later reference that he had heard there was no serious effort made.
On behalf of the city of Skidmore, attorney Miles Figg had asked for a fine of $25,700, which is $100 per day that the property at 308 W. Elm St. has been in violation of the ordinance since the notice of abatement had been served by the city last year. He noted that the city’s ordinance actually allows for a fine of up to $500 per day.
Judge Rice said he would not levy a fine in the amount of $25,700. He said he has never seen a fine that large in his time as a lawyer or a judge.
Figg then described the difficulties he ran into during discovery and witness depositions just prior to the trial. He requested $8,000 in attorney’s fees to be awarded to the city based on Missouri Revised Statute 79.383.
The statute states that “if any fourth class city shall enact an ordinance allowing for a civil cause of action for abatement of nuisances created by the accumulation of unsightly, dangerous, or noxious personal property within the borders of such city, the city may, upon successful prosecution of such cause of action, be awarded by the court reasonable attorney’s fees incurred in such action.”
In response to the billable hours discussion, Scroggie said Skidmore’s attorney “is one of the most troubling young attorneys that I have ever dealt with,” and that he received emails every day and couldn’t get anything done.
“I’m not going to sanction anybody on the frustration that was the couple weeks leading up to trial, however, I am going to sanction Mr. Stanton,” Judge Rice said. “You’ve got to follow the rules, plain and simple.”
He then required the defendant to pay the attorney’s fees. He asked what Figg charges the city and how much billable time he had spent on the matter. Figg said he charges the city of Skidmore $185 per hour and estimated 40 hours on the case.
Judge Rice noted that amount of time was likely less than he had actually spent on the case and noted that his fee was below market rate, therefore that amount is just and appropriate.
According to online court documents, Stanton has until Dec. 20, 2022 to pay the fine and attorney’s fees. However, he only has until July 19 to get his property in compliance with the Skidmore nuisance ordinance. The court set a hearing for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20 to confirm compliance with the court’s injunction.
Judge Rice noted that failure to comply would be treated as an act of contempt and punishable.
Figg said he’s always happy to get a successful outcome for his client. He explained that the July court date will likely be a fact-finding hearing to provide the court with an update.
“We are hopefully optimistic (that the properties will be put into compliance),” said Skidmore Mayor Jill Wieland who was in the audience during the proceeding.