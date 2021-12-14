BARNARD, Mo. — Spending most of Monday night’s meeting discussing staff shortages, the South Nodaway Board of Education approved ending the fall semester effective Tuesday, Dec. 14.
According to a letter sent to parents and patrons on Tuesday morning, the district has six confirmed positive student COVID-19 cases and an 11 additional students who are sick and have not yet received test results. The district also has five confirmed positive staff cases, two staff members who are sick but have not been confirmed to have COVID-19, and six additional staff members who are contacts but not currently showing symptoms of illness.
The board had previously met in emergency session Wednesday, Dec. 8 to discuss the shortages which, at the time, were centered on two of the district’s three cooks being out with the virus and allegedly very ill. In order to continue serving food, Superintendent Dustin Skoglund, Principal Aaron Murphy and Assistant Principal Nick Wray had been preparing and serving food from a pared down menu. The solution at the time had been to call in substitute teachers and ask if they would consider serving in the kitchen. However, the number of available substitutes in northwest Missouri has dwindled and the district still found itself in a bind with staffing.
Board member Debbie Bennett expressed the importance of continuing to provide education to district students who have already been behind because of the previous year and a half of pandemic education. She also wanted members to consider the fact the district may run into a similar problem next semester and that they needed to be selective and careful with the use of its “snow” days and “AMI” days.
Skoglund and Murphy agreed that the district could probably push through at least the end of the week with the staff it has, but it would be very difficult.
“At current staff capacity, we could probably do it (stay in school), but if anybody else goes down (the district could not),” said Skoglund. “... We are, from a staffing perspective, at the skin of our teeth right now. … I don’t want to underestimate us, because we have made it work, but I don’t know how long we can keep it up.”
Board members took their time fully discussing numerous options for continued education including: utilizing virtual learning by taking AMI days (the district has 36 hours of this option); masking, distancing and staying in school; splitting the school and allowing high school students to attend while sending elementary students home; and sending students home this week and having them return next week.
“Staff shortages has the potential to get worse, but it’s not going to get any better,” board president Janet Hilsabeck said.
Board member Pat Swinford said that if they think the school is a “hot spot,” the board should close the school and clean it before the district’s 170 pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students return.
Board member Scott Farnan said from his perspective he’s seen more multi-week illness absences at his employer than ever before in his career.
A possible legal quandary
Skoglund offered up some of the advice he had received from the district’s attorney, that if the board decided to continue to hold school, it would need to be very careful so as not to be reckless and risk a potential lawsuit.
Swinford asked if there was a way to cancel school this week, but return on Monday if the district received information that enough staff had returned to health. He also asked if the superintendent could make that decision without board input.
Skoglund said he could probably make the decision, but would prefer to talk to the district’s lawyer for an opinion, “just so that we’re covered in the situation that our attorney general has put us in.”
Adding more difficulty to the district’s already tense situation regarding the health of its students is a recent judgment in the Cole County Circuit Court case Robinson v. Missouri Dept. of Health and Senior Services. The ruling strikes down public health officials’ abilities to issue health orders, however, it is now being contested and is pending resolution on appeal or the court’s reconsideration. The argument made was that state health department regulations giving local health departments the power to issue orders violated the Missouri Constitution since they’re unelected officials.
The attorney general’s office, which typically defends government agencies like DHSS in lawsuits, declined to appeal the ruling.
More locally, Skoglund referenced a letter received by the district — and all Missouri school districts — from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in which he states “Failure to follow the court’s judgment may result in enforcement action against you to remove orders the court has determined are unconstitutional and illegal. We encourage you to take immediate action to remove all unconstitutional and illegal orders.”
Skoglund and board members briefly discussed the likelihood that the district might be sued by the attorney general. The superintendent said he has been in contact with the district’s attorney for legal opinions during this time, but rather than make the decision to close school by himself, it would be better that the elected officials make the call. However, the Missouri School Boards’ Association has sent legal guidance to districts advising that the Cole County ruling has no effect on school districts.”
Children at home
The board talked about what parents with young children will do if their children are at home and they have to go to work.
“I get it. Parents gotta work,” said Tabitha Holtman, school nurse. “I know they do and I know this is going to be a stress on them. This is not an easy decision for me to sit here and say that I think it’s best. It really is not. It keeps me awake, cause I do worry about our kids and their families and what a burden it is on them.”
Holtman even picked up double the amount of Backpack Buddies food in case the board decided to close the school.
Board member David Klamm started the process to narrow the options and find terms members agreed on, noting his position was to close the school and make up the days. Board member Brian Flora agreed with him.
And so, after more than an hour of discussion, the board agreed — with veteran educators who spoke previously with school administrators — that in-person school is the best way to teach students and that in order to alleviate the stress on teachers, staff and those who are sick, to cancel school for the 5 ½ days remaining in the semester. The days will be made up, starting when the students return early on Jan. 3, which had been a professional development day for teachers and staff.
“This decision was not made lightly and we apologize for any inconvenience or burden families must bear as a result of this closure,” Skoglund wrote in a letter released Tuesday morning. “... It is our hope that the additional time away from school will promote wellness and recovery for those staff, students and community members dealing with illness and allow them to celebrate the holiday with their families.”
He told board members that because the district is part of a co-op, athletics and practices will still need to continue. The Christmas concert has been postponed and will be rescheduled next semester.
“Hopefully people will see they’ve got to start, you know, trying to help,” Bennett said, in hopes that people take pandemic precautions, quarantining and social distancing more seriously.
In other business
- The board approved the results of the district audit. The audit lists three deficiencies: segregation of duties, which the district has every year due to staff size and the number of people needed to properly check district funds; a payroll reporting number was incorrect and has been corrected; and a reconciling bank statement issue with the district’s debt service fund. Bookkeeper and Board of Education Secretary Brandy Wolf said she plans to begin running a new report each month.
- In a construction update, Skoglund told board members that metal has arrived and is being installed on the new building south of the main building. Also the old building is being torn down. He also noted that Lawhon Construction Co., of St. Joseph, was on site and might be preparing to pour the footing for the new addition on the north side of the building.
- In a suggested change from the Missouri School Boards’ Association, from which South Nodaway receives its school policies, the board changed the wording of a school policy from “in accordance with” to “consideration of,” regarding Policy EBB. Approved, it now reads: “Students or employees with communicable disease that pose a risk of transmission in school or at school activities (such as, but not limited to, chicken pox, influenza and conjunctivitis) will be managed as required by law and in consideration of guidelines provided by the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and local county or city health departments.”