BOLCKOW, Mo. — A St. Joseph man was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Monday about a mile northeast of Bolckow.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Eric D. Swope, 20, was headed north on State Route N outside of Bolckow when just after 12:15 p.m. he lost control of his 2001 Honda and traveled off the east side of the roadway and into a ditch. He was ejected from the vehicle.
Swope was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries.
His vehicle was totaled.
The report indicated it was “unknown” whether Swope was using a safety device.