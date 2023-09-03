MARYVILLE, Mo. — St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, in conjunction with parishes in the Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph, is planning to bring Chris Stefanick to town on Wednesday, Sept. 13, for “REBOOT! Live!”
Stefanick is a well-known author and Catholic evangelist whose book “The Search,” was turned into a seven-part series examining humanity’s place in the larger story of existence.
Father Albert Bruecken told The Forum on Monday that Stefanick took the “Alpha” process — a small faith-sharing process that shifts a church’s focus from programs and people to a more discipleship-oriented process designed to be an easy on-ramp for people to encounter Jesus Christ and develop relationships with the parish community — and created a Catholic version of it to help anyone find their way to God.
“He’s done some very nice work that we like,” Bruecken said. “They discuss just general problems about God’s existence. Where do things come from? Questions people ask that might lead you to a religious commitment. Because religion proposes answers to those questions. He emphasizes joy. He’s very inspirational.”
Bruecken said Stefanick also discusses having a personal relationship with God, and encouraging people to enter into some kind of relationship with God — which he believes would be good for not only his congregation, but all people in the community. This event is open to anyone and everyone.
“It’s an attempt to inspire people to come back to church,” Bruecken said. “If you really want to have genuine joy in your life ... this is for you.”
He further described Stefanick, father of six and grandfather of two, as very positive, articulate and charismatic.
“He’s got a charism for communicating faith and its advantages,” Bruecken said.
Still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the church is seeing lower attendance numbers than he would like, but because there is a lot going on right now with this event, the local church is seeing a bit of a resurgence.
Bruecken told The Forum that Stefanick will be speaking next year at the 10th National Eucharist Congress July 17-21, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and that this is a good opportunity to see and hear from the professional speaker.
“I’ve kind of had to pinch myself since, like how did we do this?” he said.
Jill Gockel, the St. Gregory parishioner who reached out to Stefanick’s nonprofit organization Real Life Catholic, said she was introduced to the speaker through a Bible study program at St. Gregory, then looked further into his offerings online with “The Search” and Stefanick’s podcast.
“It really dives into kind of the human psyche and where we came from and how God can really just completely change your life around and bring so much joy to it,” she said. “I was thinking this would be really neat to bring him to Maryville and be able to really change our community. Because our community, I feel like, is really a gem.”
Gockel was quick to say that she is not the only one tackling the major work involved in bringing this event to town. A group of about 30 members on the church’s Outreach Team led by Chris Kuhlemeyer, have been working with the Real Life Catholic team to reach out to the community and spread the word about the event.
“We’re so excited to bring it here,” Gockel said. “I can’t wait for it to come and (to) just see all the lives that are going to be changed with it.”
The team is also working to prepare materials for attendees to take with them.
“So when people come they can walk home with something that really addresses their faith and how they can have joy by having a relationship with God,” Gockel said. “They have done amazing. If it was not for that team, we would not be having the ticket sales like we’re having.”
She said the church has sold more than 400 tickets. The church has available 700 total tickets at a cost of $39 for a single admission or $120 for four. The nonprofit is not charging the church a fee for the speaker, those funds go directly to the Real Life Catholic organization.
Gockel hopes that the whole community comes out for the event because it could have a direct effect on their membership attendance.
“When people get that relationship with God, it’s just so life-changing and we want that for everybody, all the churches that are here,” she said.
Gockel said that the church’s numbers are not what they had been before the pandemic and that she thinks that is probably true for all religious institutions. She suggests that people have gotten out of the habit of attending through the pandemic and let other things become a priority on Sundays.
“You know there are so few really strong male role models that are so on fire for God that that’s the feeling that I’m hoping gets imparted,” Gockel said. “I’m hoping that people of all ages, male and female, come to see him and his excitement and passion of love for God just infuses them. And they walk out of there reignited with this love of God and passion of what he wants to do in their lives. That’s where that life change comes from.”
To purchase a ticket for the 7 p.m. event on Wednesday, Sept. 13, visit bit.ly/StGregoryReboot, or scan the QR code attached to this story.