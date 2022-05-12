MARYVILLE, Mo. — May 6, 2022, was Sue Seipel Day in Maryville, honoring longtime St. Gregory Barbarigo School teacher Sue Seipel.
Maryville City Council member Benjamin Lipiec was on hand to make an official proclamation as part of a series of events to celebrate Seipel’s 37 years of teaching first grade at St. Gregory ahead of her retirement at the end of the year.
The day commenced with a Sue Seipel Day proclamation and a “Price is Right” themed assembly in the school gym.
At the assembly, Seipel competed in a series of challenges, including guessing whether prices were too high or low for items, saying whether a price was current or from 1985, playing Plinko and guessing the correct names for multiple songs. A clear victor in all competitions, Seipel walked away with multiple donated prizes.
Many individuals came to celebrate Seipel and her career, including Santa Claus and Elfie. To express the feelings of everyone at the school, Elfie sang a jingle about Seipel to the tune of “Up on the Housetop.”
“I will truly miss this school…,” Seipel said. “I will cherish my memories of St. Gregory’s faculty, students and staff all the days of my life.”
Sue Seipel Day continued with an opportunity for friends and family members to present Seipel with gifts and flowers, as well as a parade and a reception.