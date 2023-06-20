St. Francis board

New St. Francis Foundation board members, from left to right: Brittney Loch Matousek, Kelly Stelter and Allison Hoffmann.

 SUBMITTED BY ST. FRANCIS FOUNDATION

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Following the retirement of longtime board member and past president Katy Gumm, the St. Francis Foundation welcomed three new board members earlier this year.

“We are so very grateful for the knowledge, dedication and heartfelt contributions Katy made during her tenure allowing us to keep moving our mission forward,” said Megan Jennings, director of Development for the St. Francis Foundation, in a news release. “As we look back on her many years of service, we know we were better able to meet the needs of our hospital and patients because of the work she did.”

