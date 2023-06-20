MARYVILLE, Mo. — Following the retirement of longtime board member and past president Katy Gumm, the St. Francis Foundation welcomed three new board members earlier this year.
“We are so very grateful for the knowledge, dedication and heartfelt contributions Katy made during her tenure allowing us to keep moving our mission forward,” said Megan Jennings, director of Development for the St. Francis Foundation, in a news release. “As we look back on her many years of service, we know we were better able to meet the needs of our hospital and patients because of the work she did.”
During the April quarterly board meeting, the St. Francis Foundation welcomed Brittney Loch Matousek, Kelly Stelter and Allison Hoffmann as new members of the board of directors.
Matousek was born at St. Francis Hospital and grew up in Maryville. She graduated from Maryville High School in 2004 and received a degree in politics from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, in 2008. Following graduation from Drake, she moved to Washington, D.C., to work in the U.S. Congress and then as a political fundraiser.
In 2016, Matousek started her own political fundraising, consulting and event planning company, working with congressional and gubernatorial candidates from around the country. She moved back to Missouri in 2014 and currently lives in Kansas City with her husband, Mike, and two sons, Loch and Rourke.
Stelter, originally from Osceola, Iowa, found her way to Maryville in 1986 to attend Northwest Missouri State University. After graduating with a degree in finance, she began her career at Nodaway Valley Bank, currently serving in the roles of vice president and secretary to the board of directors.
Stelter has played an active role in several community organizations throughout the years, including Maryville Athletic Boosters, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, United Way of Nodaway County and P.E.O. Chapter HT.
She enjoys rural life and is proud to be a part of the northwest Missouri area. She lives on the family farm with her husband, Stephen, and has two grown children, Alex and Madison.
Hoffmann serves as the assistant vice president of Admissions and Student Success at Northwest. In this role, she oversees the units of Admissions Recruitment and Operations, Financial Assistance and Scholarships, and Academic Success and Retention.
During her 15-plus-year professional career at Northwest, she has served as director of the Academic Success & Retention Unit, a senior instructor in the Booth School of Business, director of the university seminar program and a provost fellow.
She has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Northwest Missouri State University and a Doctor of Business Administration from the University of the Incarnate Word.
Prior to working at Northwest, Hoffmann worked for St. Francis Hospital in Community Relations and Development. Her grandfather, Frank H. Strong, was a founding member of the St. Francis Hospital Foundation in 1976.
“We are so grateful to have Brittney, Kelly and Allison join us on the St. Francis Foundation Board of Directors,” Jennings said. “They bring a vast amount of knowledge and expertise to the board, but most importantly, a passion for ensuring quality, sustainable and exceptional health care for all we serve.”