MARYVILLE, Mo. — The St. Francis Foundation welcomed four new board members during the 2020 fiscal year: Darren Farnan, Dr. Chip Fillingane, Teri Harr and Peggy Younger.
According to a news release, the new members replace four long-standing members who retired from the board: Gary Sherlock, John Baker, Dr. Pat Harr and Bonnie Ingels.
“We are so very grateful for the knowledge, dedication and heartfelt contributions our retiring board members made that allowed us to keep moving our mission forward,” said Megan Jennings, St. Francis Foundation director of development. “As we look back on their many years of service, we know that we were better able to meet the needs of our hospital and patients because of the work they did.”
New members
Farnan was appointed as chief development officer of United Electric Cooperative in 2013, after serving in many different roles since his start in 1994. He led the development of operations of the United Fiber network which has grown to include more than 2,400 miles of fiber lines, 40 employees and is approaching 18,000 combined customers.
Farnan is involved in several local civic organizations including Nodaway County Economic Development. He received his Bachelor of Science in Business Management (1991) and Master of Business Administration (1992) from Northwest Missouri State University. He and his wife Shantel live in Maryville, with their two children, Brady and Maggie.
Fillingane earned his Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2006. After graduating from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences in 2010, Fillingane completed his residency at the Siouxland Medical Education Foundation in Sioux City, Iowa, and has spent more than five years as a staff physician at Mosaic Life Care in Maryville, Missouri.
It was his passion for maintaining patient health and simplifying health care drove him to create his own practice, Continuum Family Care, the release noted. Fillingane is dedicated to taking a comprehensive approach to prevent medical issues and assess the health of the entire patient instead of simply alleviating symptoms.
He and his wife SaraBeth Fillingane are members of The Bridge Maryville and love raising their children, Piper and Walter in this community.
For more than four decades, Harr has served as a registered nurse and community educator fulfilling her calling as a faithful servant committed to bettering the lives of others. Her career began at St. Francis Hospital in Maryville as an obstetrics nurse coaching women as they welcomed babies into the world and supporting primary care physicians. Her role eventually shifted to be the ultimate patient advocate as a health educator providing outreach through diabetic teaching, smoking cessation and eventually coordinating cancer care as a breast cancer liaison.
Harr also was a founding member of bringing the Relay for Life event to Nodaway County, and instrumental in passing the state’s first smoke free law and eventually being recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Cancer Society.
“As a planning committee member of the St. Francis Golf Classic and gala events, she motivated the group to achieve record breaking fundraising goals,” according to a release. In her retirement, she enjoys spending time with her grandchildren traveling from Dallas to Des Moines, stopping to cheer on the Bearcats with her husband Dr. Pat Harr in between.
Younger has lived in rural Nodaway County most of her life. She has been a lifelong member of the Burlington Junction United Methodist Church and involved in United Methodist Women. She obtained a degree in computer programing from the University of Central Missouri.
Younger has been active in many community organizations and currently serves on the Clearmont City Council and is treasurer of Clearmont Rural Housing. She and her husband Rex Younger have owned and operated Younger Oil for 37 years, a family business since 1961. Their son Kris Younger is a manager of policy administration at Shelter Insurance in Columbia, Missouri, and their son Kyle Younger is the owner/doctor at First Choice Chiropractic in Overland Park, Kansas.
Younger served as a cancer care ambassador for the 2021 St. Francis Gala and joined the St. Francis Foundation board to continue serving others in that capacity, the release noted.
“While the COVID-19 pandemic made it challenging to fully onboard our new members, they’re now all officially up and running,” Jennings stated in the release. “These new members have served alongside us in many different capacities over the years so it’s nice to bring them into a greater role within our organization. We look forward to serving the health care needs of our local community ... for generations to come.”