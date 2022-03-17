MARYVILLE, Mo. — SSM Health this month finished paying back a $1 million grant that had been used to build the SSM Health Preschool & Child Care Center.
At Monday’s Maryville City Council meeting, the council held a public hearing required by law to close out a $1 million Community Development Block Grant originally awarded for the SSM Health Preschool & Child Care Center, later renamed the Mosaic Child Care and Education Center after the hospital was purchased by Mosaic.
The $1 million grant paid for a third of the $3 million facility, along with Neighborhood Assistance Tax Credits and philanthropic gifts from individuals and businesses in the community.
The state-of-the-art child care center opened in August 2018 as a triumph of combined community efforts, featuring 11 classrooms that could serve up to 136 children.
But the federal block grant program required that at least 51 percent of children attending the center come from low-to-moderate-income families — a benchmark the center, which went through multiple directors in its short time, failed to meet.
When, citing operating losses, Mosaic announced the center’s closure just two years later, 109 children were enrolled at the center, with 50 more on the waiting list.
The 2016 block grant was actually awarded to the city of Maryville, which agreed to act as a passthrough entity for SSM Health, necessitating the city’s involvement in the required public hearing Monday to finally close the book on the failed child care center.
Jerri Dearmont, executive director of the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, told the council that as part of a settlement agreement with the state, which administers the federal grant program, SSM Health paid back the $1 million in four installments, the last of which was made on March 1.
Mosaic moved its outpatient therapy services unit to the former child care center last year.