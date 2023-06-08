MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Marching Spoofhounds performed during the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C., on Monday, May 29, but the trip offered the students more than a rainy parade route.
With the help of around 15 chaperones, nearly 50 band members saw the sights at the National Mall, toured museums and ended their time in D.C. with a sunset dinner cruise on the Spirit of the Baltimore II.
Band director Tim Gilham, now retired, said he was very proud of the way the students comported themselves on the trip, not only during the parade itself, but also while visiting memorials during Memorial Day weekend.
“Many of the events on our trip required a quiet thoughtfulness, especially on Memorial Day weekend,” he said in an email. “The students were role models while visiting the war memorials.”
For example, 2023 MHS alum Cassidy Kline read names of relatives who were World War II veterans at the Missouri pillar at the World War II Monument. Recent alum and trumpet player Tyler Jones played the “Taps” bugle call there as well. Additionally, the Spoofhounds visited the Ford Theater and Arlington National Cemetery.
“The respect that the students showed at these places was commendable,” Gilham said.
Next year’s Marching Spoofhounds Drum Major Kaitlyn Brown told The Forum in an email that for a once-in-a-lifetime trip, she would not have dreamed it going any other way.
“Going with this group of people for the reason of playing in the Memorial Day Parade was a completely new experience,” she said. “Being able to see all of the monuments and memorial sites for all of the lives lost in service for our country was really touching to me, and I am glad that we were able to pay our respects to said memorials.”
During the parade itself, Gilham said the students worked to stay cheerful in the three-hour rainy parade by playing songs to keep their enthusiasm high and making friends with other bands.
“I am very proud of the students for not only elevating their performance standards, but also conducting themselves in a way that reflects positively on our Maryville school and community,” he said. “... When it was our turn to perform, we were met with energetic crowds that fueled the band down Constitution Avenue. At the end of the parade route, the students were rewarded with marching between the Washington Monument and the White House!”
Brown said that while they were unable to predict that it was going to rain on the day they marched, it made a lot of the musicians antsy for the performance.
“On the other hand, very few people could say that they marched in the rain during the Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C.,” she said. “Along with that, it was endearing to see so many families and people stop to record us playing during the parade. It made the trip feel worth it to see and hear people cheering all around us for showing our hard work and effort in this parade.”
Chaperones helped capture the trip by sharing photos on social media. About 140 entrants went down the parade route before the Spoofhounds were seen by the video cameras. To see a video of the band marching, visit americanveteranscenter.org, or search for it YouTube.
After the parade — which left band members soaked and somewhat exhausted — students were treated to a sunset dinner cruise complete with a dance floor, loud music and arm wrestling. Students took on their band leader, testing their arm strength and then each other while waiting to make their way back to shore.
“I would like to thank the community of Maryville for supporting our fundraising efforts,” Gilham said. “This trip would not have been possible without their support. The band boosters and booster officers, Kathy Brown, Manda Zuchowski, Sara White and Paul Kessler, played pivotal roles in making this a reality for the students.
“I personally need to thank each band member and each chaperone for making this trip a beautiful experience for myself and everyone involved. The Maryville High School Band has taken many trips over the years, and the stories from them get passed down through the generations. I believe the students involved in this trip will be talking about this experience decades from now.”