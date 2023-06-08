6-8 MHS Band in DC.jpg

The Maryville Marching Spoofhounds are shown during the 2023 National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C.

 RICARDO LUGO/SPECIAL TO THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Marching Spoofhounds performed during the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C., on Monday, May 29, but the trip offered the students more than a rainy parade route.

With the help of around 15 chaperones, nearly 50 band members saw the sights at the National Mall, toured museums and ended their time in D.C. with a sunset dinner cruise on the Spirit of the Baltimore II.

