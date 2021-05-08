MARYVILLE, Mo. — The grand opening of the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play is set for Friday, May 14.
The city announced the event in a press release Saturday. The grand opening will begin at 5 p.m. with a few short words from the Thomson family and representatives from the city of Maryville and Maryville Parks and Recreation, followed by a ribbon cutting. Families are invited to “begin splashing” immediately after the ribbon cutting.
Included at the park, located at the corner of Munn Avenue and Highway V, will be a zero-depth splash pad with spray features and musical play attractions. The city plans to add a restroom facility, shade structures, benches and landscaping features to the park in the future.
The 4,000-square-foot park will be free for the public to use from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day until October, the release noted.
The cost of the land and the park’s construction, more than $500,000, was donated by Dick and Kay Thomson, who recently celebrated their 81st birthdays and 58th wedding anniversary.
The plan for the park was initially announced in November 2019 with an eye toward opening the following summer. However, COVID-19 and other construction delays postponed the park’s opening until this year. Early last year, the Thomsons increased the size of the park and added more features after looking at the first renderings.