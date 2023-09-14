MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play shut down temporarily on Monday for construction, but Maryville Parks and Recreation plans to reopen the park this season.
In an email to The Forum, MPR Director Jeff Stubblefield said the installation of new playground equipment and turf grass is scheduled to take about two weeks. The new playground equipment — including slides, swings spinners and tables — was donated as part of approximately $125,000 in new additions to the park by the Thomson family. Dick and Kay Thomson donated the park itself to the city in 2021.