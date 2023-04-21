New playground equipment at the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play will be installed mid-summer, but the park will open as normal until the equipment is ready for installation.
The parks board had been considering whether to open the park and then temporarily close it during installation or to delay the park’s opening this season until installation was complete.
Jeff Stubblefield, director of Maryville Parks and Recreation, said that after meeting with the contractor on Thursday, the timeline for installation made it clear that opening the park as usual — mid-to-late May, depending on the weather — would be the best option.
MPR will then close the park temporarily to install the new equipment after it arrives, probably sometime in July.
Stubblefield said the contractor estimated installation would take a week or two, depending on weather. After that, MPR plans to reopen the park with the new amenities.
ORIGINAL STORY:
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play may open later this season while new equipment is being installed.
The city announced last week that Kay and the late Dick Thomson, who donated the park to the city, are donating $125,000 worth of new equipment to be installed as soon as possible. The new additions include slides, swings, spinners and tables.
During Monday’s Maryville Parks and Recreation board meeting, board members generally agreed that the park should not be open while the new equipment is being installed. But a final decision on whether that means opening the park briefly, closing it, and then reopening it again this summer or delaying the opening until work is complete won’t be made until after a meeting with a contractor on Thursday.
MPR Director Jeff Stubblefield said that while the equipment is being installed, it would be safer for the kids and easier for the crews if the park were closed. Installation should take up to about 8-10 weeks, he said.
Normally, that would mean in addition to the time it would take to get the equipment here. But, since the Thomsons and the city have been working on the plan for the additions since late last year, at least some of the equipment has already been ordered and received.
Stubblefield said he hopes that the installation could be completed and ready for the public by sometime in June. But that will depend on how much of the equipment is ready to go now or arrive soon.
During the previous two years, the splash pad has opened in late May. But temperature variations largely determine when the park can open: like the pool, the splash pad is in operation when the combined temperature of the water and air reaches 140 degrees.
Further complicating matters, Stubblefield said, is that contractors have not completed interior work on the new bathroom facility yet, which means MPR may have to provide portable toilets if the facility isn’t ready in time.
Delaying the opening of the park could solve both issues.
Stubblefield said he is meeting with the equipment contractor this week to discuss the timeline and will consult with board members again afterward.
Based on what the contractor says about timing, it could make more sense, board members said, to pursue another option. If, for example, the equipment installation can’t begin immediately, the board could decide it makes more sense to open the park until the equipment is ready, close it during installation, and reopen again 8-10 weeks later.
After the consultation with the contractor, the board will make a final decision.
Other MPR news
- Signage at Happy Hollow Park was stolen over the weekend and MPR made a report to police. MPR staff are asking for the return of the sign. They estimated the cost at more than $750 to get a new one.
- Work on the Lisa Lane drainage project will begin on May 15 and last for 45 days, Stubblefield said. As part of the project the pond dam in Robertson-Crist Park will be raised, along with extensive work along Lisa Lane to prevent overflow during heavy rains that has plagued neighborhood residents.
- Stubblefield said a top priority in next year’s budget will be fixing the drainage system at Donaldson Westside Park — or, more accurately, installing one. Stubblefield said that after a review with the contractor who originally installed the drainage, only the entrance area of the park has a drainage system at all.
- The new HVAC system has been installed at the Maryville Community Center and staff are now being trained on it. Stubblefield said the National Guard agreed to reimburse a third of the cost of the units used in the gym, a shared space.
- During Monday’s meeting, the MPR board approved a bid for $8,500 by Dennis Buckles to do caulking work at the Maryville Aquatic Center.
- Alex Bean, recreation coordinator for athletics, took a job as operations manager at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park. His position is now open and MPR is accepting applications.