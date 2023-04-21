council splash pad 4-10-23 4 (copy)

A swing like this one that will allow a parent to swing with a young child in the same swing will be included in a new swing set at the Thomson Splash 'N' Play.

New playground equipment at the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play will be installed mid-summer, but the park will open as normal until the equipment is ready for installation.

