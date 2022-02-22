MARYVILLE, Mo. — A medical care professional from Mosaic Life Care plans to hold a presentation to discuss health care and its effects on people of color on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at Northwest Missouri State University.
Speaker Dr. Mercy Dickson, works at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri as an emergency medicine physician. She received her Doctor of Medicine degree at the University of Texas Medical Branch and a Master of Business Administration at the University of Houston-Victoria. At the Department of Emergency Medicine at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center during her final year in residency, she was the co-director for their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.
Northwest’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion, the host for this presentation, has partnered with Mosaic Life Care, to provide diversity and inclusion awareness training for Mosaic staff. In turn, the hospital assists in sponsoring various heritage events.
Justin Mallett, the assistant vice president of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, is looking forward to Dickson’s presentation and hopes that it will open the door to discuss the distrust that people of color still have with the medical field.
“The importance of health, for all of us, is not just because African Americans don't have access to health care,” Mallett said in a video call. “There’s still a distrust, and I want them to understand that.”
With February being Black History month, as well as the national theme of black health and wellness, DEI reached out to Dickson to talk to students about some of the issues and medicine in the black community. Mallett understands the importance of health and how that is the focus of Black History Month for 2022.
“The whole point of Black History Month this year is to emphasize the importance of health and taking care of yourself,” Mallett said. “I think it’s important to understand the historical components and contributions that we can take, as a community as a whole, to help enhance the health of our black community.”
This presentation’s focus is the stigmas that African Americans face in hospitals, such as trust in doctors and to bring reality to the importance of health care, specifically within the black community.
Mallett is excited for this event and how it will have an impact on the students and their community. He hopes that people of all backgrounds, no matter their race, gender, or sexual orientation, attend and take advantage of this opportunity.
“I think it’s important for all of us to attend and learn about these topics, because the world is becoming more and more diverse and our generations of students that are graduating are going to be exposed to a lot more diversity than they have ever had in the past,” Mallett said.
Kayla Allison, an advertising major who will attend Dickson’s presentation, is excited for the opportunity and looks forward to the topics that will be discussed.
“I’m excited to see what Dr. Dickson has to say on what she sees in the health field,” Allison said. “I have a mixed brother, so I’ve witnessed a lot of things that he’s dealt with in his life. It will be interesting if she sees more and what she does to better that.”
For all those interested, the presentation will be held in the J.W. Jones Student Union Ballroom at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and will be free and open to the public.
Kayla Belshe is majoring in graphic design at Northwest Missouri State University. She wrote this as part of an Introduction to Journalism course.