BARNARD, Mo. — South Nodaway Superintendent Johnnie Silkett has been known for making good use of every dollar during any school project, and in last week’s board of education meeting, he smiled broadly when telling the board about several new kitchen equipment acquisitions.
He told board members that, thanks to Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Inc. in Maryville, the district will receive a commercial vent hood system to place over its stoves, and a fryer with its own hood system.
Silkett said the hood should be a big help because the district hasn’t had a fire suppressant system over the stoves, and insurance walk-thrus noted it each year.
The fryer he thinks might make a nice addition to the football concession stand, which may allow the sale of fries, funnel cakes, or other items.
“I didn’t sign up for it, but we got it anyway,” he said.
In the future, he explained that stand could even be used as a secondary kitchen classroom for multiple needs, special education, ag or others.
“We’re very appreciative of Kawasaki,” Silkett said.
While still discussing kitchen updates, Silkett said the district plans to purchase a new convection oven and warmer using funds it received from the Seamless Summer Option last year.
Because the district charges less than the funds it received for the program, Silkett decided to replace one of the convection ovens, which hasn’t been “much more than a warmer for the last year,” and purchase a warmer. It will allow cooks to pre-make which frees up their timeframe during production.
During the 2021-2022 school year, the district will again be able to offer students a free breakfast and lunch through all of next year, he said.
Construction news
In construction news, Silkett told board members that Lawhon Construction Co. of St. Joseph is prepared to begin work now that school is out. The first order of business was moving a gas line, that couldn’t be touched while still in school.
Offices and classrooms also will be moved.
The football field also will be shifted five yards to the north for grading during the construction project north of the school. Silkett said the new field area already has been over seeded by Shipps Lawn Service of Maitland.
He said the shift will actually place the crows nest more center on the field than it is now and the lights won’t need to be moved.
Other news
- Board members approved retaining the same tuition rate of $2,200 for the first child and $200 for each additional child per year.
- Principal Dustin Skoglund will take over as superintendent soon and was added to school bank accounts as a signer along with new board president Janet Hilsabeck.
- The board approved the hire of Kylie Reuter as new agriculture teacher, pending a contract release. It also approved the hire of Ally Earl for summer help.
- Board members approved a contract with Jamie Cissell, of Nurture Vision, as the new visually impaired instructor at the same rate as last year, $84 per hour.
- The board approved several policy updates including the following: Prohibition against illegal discrimination, Harassment and Retaliation; Use of tobacco and vaping products; Board officers; Payment process; Hazardous materials; Illness and injury response and prevention; Animals on district property; Professional staff short-term leaves; Support staff leaves; Programs for homeless students; and Student discipline.
- The next board meeting is set for Monday, June 21.