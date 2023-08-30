South Nodaway School Building 2023
FORUM FILE PHOTO

BARNARD, Mo. — The South Nodaway Board of Education approved its tax rate during its regular meeting on Aug. 16.

According to meeting minutes, the district’s assessed valuation saw a minimal increase of 1.77 percent. Since the district’s existing growth did not rise to the allowed 5 percent, the levy rose slightly to $5.3619 and the debt ceiling calculated by the state auditor’s office was $0.6986. However, the board agreed to take a voluntary rollback and set the levy at $0.5900 to keep its promise to the voters on its no-tax-increase bond issue. According to L.J. Hart and Co., this is currently sufficient to keep up with the district’s debt payments.

