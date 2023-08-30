BARNARD, Mo. — The South Nodaway Board of Education approved its tax rate during its regular meeting on Aug. 16.
According to meeting minutes, the district’s assessed valuation saw a minimal increase of 1.77 percent. Since the district’s existing growth did not rise to the allowed 5 percent, the levy rose slightly to $5.3619 and the debt ceiling calculated by the state auditor’s office was $0.6986. However, the board agreed to take a voluntary rollback and set the levy at $0.5900 to keep its promise to the voters on its no-tax-increase bond issue. According to L.J. Hart and Co., this is currently sufficient to keep up with the district’s debt payments.
In other board financial news, the board approved a bond prepayment resolution authorizing the redemption of $65,000 principal amount of general obligation refunding bonds, series 2016.
- Principal Aaron Murphy reported that 10 new students registered for school this year: seven new elementary school students and three new junior high-high school students.
- Murphy also reported to the board a few handbook changes including that cellphones are to be kept in the locker during class time.
- The district hired Joy Beattie as a full-time cook.
- EdCounsel worked with the district’s student and employee handbooks to revise and update them. The board approved the changes.