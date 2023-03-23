3-23 BOE South
BARNARD, Mo. — The South Nodaway R-IV Board of Education approved sending a letter to Sen. Rusty Black explaining its opposition to open enrollment legislation.

Superintendent Dustin Skoglund told The Forum on Tuesday that the board considered for several months the possible approval of a resolution written by the Missouri Association of Rural Education in opposition to open enrollment legislation, but ultimately decided a letter with a more personal touch might mean more to the senator who has been outspoken about his support of the topic.

