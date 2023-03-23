BARNARD, Mo. — The South Nodaway R-IV Board of Education approved sending a letter to Sen. Rusty Black explaining its opposition to open enrollment legislation.
Superintendent Dustin Skoglund told The Forum on Tuesday that the board considered for several months the possible approval of a resolution written by the Missouri Association of Rural Education in opposition to open enrollment legislation, but ultimately decided a letter with a more personal touch might mean more to the senator who has been outspoken about his support of the topic.
Skoglund told The Forum that he felt a sense of urgency to get this letter on Sen. Black’s desk.
Some of that urgency may come from the numerous open enrollment bills being worked on throughout the General Assembly, but is likely due to one that passed the House in early March and is expected to be taken up by the Senate now that it has returned from break.
House Bill 253, sponsored by Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, passed the House 85-69.
District 1 State Rep. Jeff Farnan, R-Stanberry, has stated that he is opposed to the legislation and true to his word, voted against the bill.
Black has been open about his opinion on the matter. In late January, his office sent The Forum an email saying he believes open enrollment will allow students the opportunity to improve educational choices when their local district does not provide particular courses of study. He also wrote that his “goal is to not close any of them,” a chief fear of many smaller districts, including those in northwest Missouri, who have said open enrollment will lead to consolidation.
Several school districts within Nodaway County and throughout the state have signed the MARE resolution in blanket opposition to open enrollment. Skoglund said some board members felt like the resolution was pretty generic. They wanted to include specific information about their school district and the community it is central to.
Skoglund believes there were some board members who think the South Nodaway school district has enough of a positive reputation that open enrollment could potentially be a good thing.
“Obviously I’m incredibly biased and proud of our little school, but I think our reputation is such that people look at us as a high performing district academically,” he said.
He and the leadership team have very preliminarily spoken about how the district might look should open enrollment legislation be signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson. Mostly Skoglund’s approach has been to be as informed as possible about these topics that could affect the district.
“We kind of have a plan and our approach has been that we are going to work against this until it appears that it’s inevitable, and then at that point we’re going to be ready to pivot,” he said. “... The truth is there’s so much nuance … a lot of variables there.”
Skoglund said he thinks the district’s geography is working in its favor: while it is a rural school, its district is fairly small compared to others in the county and it is located close to U.S. Highway 71, which allows quick access to St. Joseph or Maryville for members of the community to commute.
Co-op and future consolidation
Black, who began his teaching career at Nodaway-Holt, has said in the past that similar to the sports co-ops all over northern Missouri, these bills could provide avenues for cooperation between school districts to offer better classes and improve educational choices.
Skoglund said the sharing of resources is nothing new to schools in small, rural communities.
South Nodaway and Jefferson are fully co-oped in sports, and while the argument could be made that those sports co-ops started this process, Skoglund disagrees.
“I think the opposite is true,” he said. “The co-oping has allowed us to maintain some autonomy, maintain some individualism, while still offering more things that we couldn’t do on our own.”
Skoglund said there is “no financial incentive” for the current co-op schools of Jefferson and South Nodaway to consolidate. “For us to do so, in fact, we would have less money combined than either one of us has individually, the way the formula works if we were to lose that hold harmless status,” he said.
While not in favor of consolidation for many reasons, he named just a couple: people would lose jobs and it would bring about no small amount of turbulence for the communities and students involved in the co-op, but Skoglund has given it some thought.
“We’ve definitely built a foundation upon which we can have that conversation if and when that day comes,” Skoglund said.
Kids are the reason
Skoglund didn’t go into the education field for only South Nodaway students, he said. Most of the teachers he knows are the same way, looking out for all kids, he said. Pitting kids against other kids seems counterproductive in his mind.
At the end of the day, he said South Nodaway administrators, teachers and staff members are going to continue to focus on the kids giving them the most opportunities possible to set them up to be successful.
“We won’t forget why we’re here,” Skoglund said. “… I want people to know that at the end of the day, for all of us — I have the good fortune to work with some really great people. — it’s going to continue to be about making sure we do what’s best and right for our kids, no matter what Jeff City has to say.”
The full text of the letter is below.
We hope this letter finds you well. We write to you to express both concern and appreciation related to proposed legislation and its potential impact on the South Nodaway R-IV school district and those similarly situated. We are very proud of our little school and would respectfully posit that it is among the best in Missouri. Our students’ test scores consistently rank among the highest (ACT, MAP & EOC). Our faculty has a strong core of veteran teachers, and on the rare occasion that we have turnover amongst the staff, it is typically due to retirements or individuals pursuing careers in administration. South Nodaway has a strong, tight-knit community that has repeatedly stepped up to support the district through initiatives and volunteer efforts. The following concerns are not based on any fear of competition or other such rhetoric.
Chief among our concerns with the open enrollment legislation is the erosion of community support for our local district. Resident families that send their children elsewhere will have less incentive to support measures or be involved in their local district. Likewise, open enrollment will necessitate that the school district invest resources in recruiting non-residents or refuting similar recruiting pitches from other districts. In situations like ours, the school is the lifeblood of the community and the relationship is symbiotic. Simply put, legislation that undercuts our school district undercuts our community.
Furthermore, we have cultivated relationships with our neighboring entities to share resources with area districts and their communities in large part because it allows us to offer additional opportunities to our students and patrons while maintaining our individual school identities. The concept of ‘improvement through competition’ touted by open enrollment advocates flies in the face of this established cooperation and pits districts and communities against one another, a direct contradiction of our small-town values.
The South Nodaway Board of Education had the opportunity to sign the declaration in opposition to open enrollment but felt a more personal approach might be appropriate. We appreciate your honest and frequent communication with Mr. Skoglund on these issues and it is our desire that the relationship continue to bear fruit for the children and patrons of the South Nodaway School District and others similar to ours. We appreciate your work on SB 75 and its potential to provide relief for school districts combating the teacher shortage. For the sake of small communities across the state, we respectfully request that you give genuine thought to our concerns, reconsider your position, and vote NO on open enrollment.
South Nodaway R-IV Board of Education