BARNARD, Mo. — At its regular meeting last week, the South Nodaway R-IV Board of Education approved changes to the school calendar adding days to make up for the district closing early last semester due to staff shortages.
The district ended its first semester 5½ days early. The scheduled makeup days won’t completely cover all of those.
Superintendent Dustin Skoglund told The Forum in an email that the board and administration team felt it was appropriate to use some of the district’s extra hours to forgive the last day and a half of the semester that would have been used for Christmas parties and celebrations.
“We are well over the state minimum of 1,044,” he said.
Skoglund proposed adjustments to the calendar adding makeup days to Jan. 17, March 14, April 19 and May 20.
The district is using holidays like Martin Luther King Jr. Day and a day of Easter Break to make up for the missed days, but that is not stopping them from adding an extra day to the calendar. The district’s final day of school will now be Friday, May 20 instead of the originally scheduled, Thursday, May 19.
Superintendent contract extended
After performing an evaluation in closed session, board members returned to open session where they approved, 5-0, to extend Skoglund’s contract as superintendent. The contract will run through the 2023-2024 school year.
“I’m appreciative and humbled that the South Nodaway Board of Education feels comfortable entrusting me with the strong tradition of academic achievement associated with the South Nodaway school district,” Skoglund said in an email.
Noting that his first year has been both enjoyable and a learning experience, Skoglund said he is grateful for the support of the South Nodaway family, community and a strong staff while navigating the various aspects of the superintendency and the added challenges of COVID and a building project.
“It is my hope that we find ourselves on the other side of these issues with upgraded facilities, healthy and looking toward the future while striving to maintain the excellence that has become synonymous with our students, teachers and community,” he said.
Other news
- Board members discussed the district’s Safe Return to School Plan with Skoglund and according to the minutes no changes were made.
- Skoglund said the new shop is nearing completion. The metal building is assembled and insulated. Doors and windows are installed and interior finishings are in progress. He said the frame of the north addition to the school is currently being assembled. If weather cooperates, he said it could be completed in two or three weeks. He presented the board members with an interior layout proposal.
- Board members held the first reading of the 2022-2023 school calendar. It will be brought to the Wednesday, Feb. 16 board meeting for final approval.
- In new business, Skoglund said district head football coach Johnnie Silkett will be fundraising to aid in the cost of a new scoreboard/digital sign.
- Skoglund said MSHSAA approved sixth graders to participate in junior high sports. According to minutes from the meeting, this means ninth graders could no longer participate, since sixth and ninth grade students are not allowed to participate together. He said the district would discuss with Jefferson C-123, members in the Platte Valley Co-op.
- According to a social media post by Assistant Principal Nick Wray, the district is making changes to its transportation schedule, effective Monday, Jan. 31. Due to a lack of bus drivers, all riders on Route 3 should plan on driver Roger Nelson arriving 10 to 15 minutes earlier than normal. Nelson will have to start his route earlier in order to also perform as vo-tech driver. Wray noted in the post that if anyone is interested in a job from 7:15 to 11:15 a.m. each day, to call 816-351-4912.
- Incumbents David Klamm and Debbie Bennett were the only people who filed for the two open seats available during this election cycle. According to board secretary Brandy Wolf, the district will not hold an election.
- Board members accepted a resignation letter from first grade teacher Shayne Talmadge, effective at the end of the school year.