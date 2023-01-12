1-12 South Nodaway Band.jpg

The South Nodaway Marching Band is shown after its first-place performance during the 2022-2023 Northwest Missouri State University Homecoming Parade. Recently, the school’s pep band has been selected to perform at the 2023 State Basketball Tournament in March. The band will perform Friday, March 10, for the Class 1 Basketball Championships.

 SUBMITTED BY TAMRA NALLY

BARNARD, Mo. — The South Nodaway Band, with its membership numbering about half of the school’s junior high and high school population, has performed well over the past few years and it is being recognized. The school’s pep band was recently selected to perform during the 2023 State Basketball Tournament in March.

Director Tamra Nally told The Forum in an email that the band consists of 30 members in seventh through 12th grade and that within the last 10 years, the pep band has been selected to perform numerous times at the Missouri Basketball Championships.

1-12 South Nodaway Band 275 Conference Concert.jpg

South Nodaway band members are shown during their time at the 275 Conference Band Festival in November. South Nodaway senior drum major and trumpet section leader Nicco LaBryer, back row and third from left,  told The Forum that playing with many students from different schools and at different ability levels at the festival was one of the most important experiences as a member of the band. He intends to further his band career in college.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags