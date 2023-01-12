This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
The South Nodaway Marching Band is shown after its first-place performance during the 2022-2023 Northwest Missouri State University Homecoming Parade. Recently, the school’s pep band has been selected to perform at the 2023 State Basketball Tournament in March. The band will perform Friday, March 10, for the Class 1 Basketball Championships.
South Nodaway band members are shown during their time at the 275 Conference Band Festival in November. South Nodaway senior drum major and trumpet section leader Nicco LaBryer, back row and third from left, told The Forum that playing with many students from different schools and at different ability levels at the festival was one of the most important experiences as a member of the band. He intends to further his band career in college.
BARNARD, Mo. — The South Nodaway Band, with its membership numbering about half of the school’s junior high and high school population, has performed well over the past few years and it is being recognized. The school’s pep band was recently selected to perform during the 2023 State Basketball Tournament in March.
Director Tamra Nally told The Forum in an email that the band consists of 30 members in seventh through 12th grade and that within the last 10 years, the pep band has been selected to perform numerous times at the Missouri Basketball Championships.
“Playing for state basketball is one of the best experiences I’ve had in band because of the honor that comes with it and the energy of being there,” Nicco LaBryer, senior drum major and trumpet section leader, said in an email. “We have a lot of fun and put 100 percent effort into all the music.”
He said the sounds are very different in such a large arena versus a school gym or football field like the band members are used to.
“There’s just so much excitement and energy and spirit during those performances,” LaBryer said. “The feeling is incredible.”
With a strong band tradition throughout the years, Nally said South Nodaway has consistently placed well at competitions and festivals.
The marching band has placed first at the Northwest Missouri State University Homecoming Parade for the past two years. The concert band has received numerous I ratings at the Missouri Small School Band Directors Association Music Festival, the 275 Conference Festival, Worlds of Fun Music Festival and the Six Flags Music Festival.
“The Northwest Homecoming Parade was already a milestone for me because it was my last high school parade, something I found very bittersweet,” LaBryer said. “I know we have a fantastic band and I would be proud of the performance no matter how it went, but when they called our name for the first place trophy it was a bit of a rush. We had come a very long way that year and it felt good to see it pay off in such a big way. The whole band was excited to hear the news and it felt especially good for me because I got to end my high school marching career on a high note.”
He told The Forum that some of the most important events in his band career involved competition, and one in particular was the 275 Conference Concert.
“The 275 conference was a very different experience from what I am used to,” LaBryer said. “Many students from many bands came in with different levels of ability on the pieces given to us and we were all working with unfamiliar teachers but over the course of one day it felt like we had really mastered the pieces. Playing in such a large band with so many schools was a very different experience that I really enjoyed.”
Nally began teaching pre-kindergarten vocal and instrumental music at South Nodaway in 2012.
“I feel very blessed to make music with these wonderful students everyday,” she told The Forum. “Band is so much more than just learning an instrument. Students learn perseverance, discipline, teamwork, leadership, connection and so much more.”
LaBryer, who intends to continue with band in college, said Nally does a very good job of keeping the band structured from year to year so from an outside perspective it seems like the same band every year doing the same things. He also provided an insider perspective about his many years with the band and how the group changes year to year.
“Many of the people who might have come in as timid seventh graders are now taking an active role in leading the other students,” he said. “... I noticed the biggest change in numbers this year because we had such a high volume of incoming seventh graders. I’ll admit I was a little nervous at first. Having so many band members that were inexperienced was a little daunting but they learned fast. It seemed like we were working on the fine details within no time and they took to all of our teachings very well. I could tell they were giving it their all every day and really paying attention to try and get better.”
As an example of the band’s efforts together, he said at one of this year’s football games, he was asked to handle the pep band performance on his own because Nally was unable to attend. Even with the added challenge of a senior snare drummer out due to illness, he said Lacy Metcalf, a seventh grade percussionist, stepped up, practiced during pregame and the band performed well during the halftime show.
“I received many compliments that night about how well our band did especially without Mrs. Nally there,” LaBryer said. “That night I was very proud of myself, the seventh graders and the band as a whole. I am really excited to see how the current band will grow after I am graduated.”
The South Nodaway Pep Band will perform Friday, March 10, for the 2023 Class 1 Basketball Championships in Springfield.
“We would like to thank the South Nodaway administration and community for their continuous support of the music program,” Nally said.