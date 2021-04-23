BARNARD, Mo. — The South Nodaway Board of Education reorganized just before its regular meeting held Monday in the school commons.
According to meeting minutes, Scott Farnan and Brian Flora were sworn in. Janet Hilsabeck and Rick Holtman will serve as president and vice president respectively. Brandy Wolf will continue as board secretary and Sonya Buckles as treasurer. Flora will serve as Missouri School Board Association representative.
Moving into the regular meeting, the board approved raises for certified and non-certified staff members. Because the district is to receive its allotted state funding and federal relief funds this year, Superintendent Johnnie Silkett and High School Principal Dustin Skoglund recommended the board approve raising the base pay for certified staff salaries by $330 to a total of $32,330 starting next year. Non-certified staff will see an increase of $700 to salaries.
Board members also approved an increase in the amount of money the district pays toward health insurance by $10, which will total $480.
Personnel
Resignations
- Megan Palmer resigned as agriculture teacher/FFA sponsor.
- Cree Beverlin has resigned as head football and track coach.
Other business
- Board members approved a bid from Lawhon Construction of $783,000 and 26 weeks of construction on stages two and three of the building project.
- Silkett told the board that the roof hasn’t been spray coated in almost 10 years and it’s time. The board approved hiring Washington Roofing for repairs in the amount of $18,500.
- The board will continue with Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville for athletic training.
- Board members approved hiring Sarah Langford, Tate Billings and Kevin Henggeler for summer work. Madelyn Swinford also was approved for hire. Pat Swinford abstained.
- The next board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.