BARNARD, Mo. — The South Nodaway Board of Education approved increasing the amount of funds the district pays toward employee insurance during its March 16 meeting held in the commons.
According to meeting minutes, board members approved increasing the district funds to $500 due to increased premium costs from Missouri Educators Unified Health Plan.
Superintendent Dustin Skoglund said the district insurance plan saw an increase in rates of about 12 percent. The district was paying $480 for each employee when the lowest premium was at $461. The new lowest rate is $484.
Construction
Skoglund presented the board with an update regarding the school construction project. Finishing pieces are being completed in the new shop area and the heating units are functioning. According to the minutes, the mezzanine has been completed.
North addition construction is also completed on the outside and the interior is in beginning stages. The district has a crew of volunteers who are willing to help with the inside construction pieces.
Football coach Johnnie Silkett is traveling around in search of local businesses willing to donate toward a new scoreboard.
Other business
- The board approved one change to its Safe Return to School plan. Skoglund told The Forum in an email that the board approved a change that allows students to eat in the cafeteria for the fourth quarter of school instead of their homerooms. “We haven’t had any positive COVID cases or quarantine for several weeks now,” he said.
- The board accepted a mowing bid from Thomas Lawn Care LLC of $340 per mowing.
- In closed session, the board discussed teacher evaluations. Upon reopening the meeting, board members approved renewing contracts for tenured and non-tenured teachers.
- The April board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, April 18 in the commons.