BARNARD, Mo. — The South Nodaway Board of Education voted to unanimously approved the 2021-2022 school year budget at their normal meeting Monday night in the high school math room.
The next year the school district is expected to have $2.8 million in revenue and $3.5 in expenditures. The budget is also expected to have a $2.1 million carryover balance which would leave the school with a balance of $1.5 million at the end of the upcoming school year.
“We are in sound financial shape heading into the 2021-2022 school year even with the uncertainty of the economy,” the budget message noted.
A significant portion of the expenditures comes from the $1 million bond issue passed this year which is being used for construction on a new Ag building and multipurpose building, among other things.
At the end of the discussion on the budget Silkett took time to reassure the board that these projections would likely change, but that the initial approved budget will be a valuable tool for them moving forward. Silkett reiterated that the budget is there to serve the students and their instruction.
“The finances are in-place for us to do whatever we can to optimize that instruction, to do the very best that we possibly can so our kids have the best advantage they can possibly get when they leave,” Silkett said.
Other items approved included a change in the elementary student handbook to keep dismissal policies the same as those they adapted during COVID-19. Students will continue to be brought out to the vehicles by staff rather than having parents come into the building.
The board also approved setting new lunch prices to $2.65 for the elementary and $2.90 for the high school in 2022-2023. The federal government will be paying for all school lunches for the upcoming school year, through the Summer Seamless Option.
This meeting also marked the last meeting for Silkett as he will retire from the superintendent’s position at the end of the month. Silkett announced his eventual retirement at the board meeting in October 2020. Dustin Skoglund, current junior high and high school principal and athletic director, will be taking over the position on July 1. Silkett was all smiles when the board presented him with a plaque honoring his years of service to the district.