At the Nov. 16 meeting of the South Nodaway R-IV Board of Education:
- According to meeting minutes, no student or staff member had COVID-19 as of that night. However, now that the weather is forcing students inside, cleaning and sanitation has increased, with George Render, head of maintenance, adding an additional evening of spraying to his routine.
- K-12 Principal Aaron Murphy and Assistant Principal Nick Wray told board members the district has received results from a district survey and are perusing them for action items.
- The marching band placed first in small bands and third in the overall band contest in the Northwest Missouri State University homecoming parade. Color guard placed third.