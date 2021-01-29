BARNARD, Mo. — The South Nodaway Board of Education approved hiring a new part-time assistant principal and the 2021 senior trip to Branson, Missouri, at its Jan. 20 meeting. Members then took time to tour the new and nearly complete greenhouse construction site west of the school.
The board approved hiring current South Nodaway school counselor Nick Wray as the 2021-2022 PK-12 assistant principal at a salary of $60,000.
“I think he’d be terrific at it,” said Superintendent Johnnie Silkett.
Wray will continue to perform his counselor duties, but take on the assistant principal duties in a part-time capacity.
The need stems from a shifting of personnel that started when Silkett announced his retirement effective at the end of the school year.
Board members approved hiring Dustin Skogland, current high school principal, as the district superintendent and current elementary principal Aaron Murphy as the PK-12 principal.
Senior trip
Board members approved a senior trip to Branson, Missouri, after viewing a presentation by seniors Allie Wolf and Jessica Miller.
Nine students will be involved in the trip along with four adults. The class intends to rent a house with enough room for all to stay and have room to be comfortable.
Activities include visiting Silver Dollar City, the Branson Landing, go-karts, laser tag, the Dixie Stampede and the Titanic Museum.
“Good job, I’m impressed,” said Board President Macia Kemper about the plan.
Total cost of the trip is estimated at $5,580. The two seniors believe they will have enough for the trip and graduation requirements after helping to install a new sign for the district on the side of a new part of the building yet to be constructed.
“Dick (Ross) is putting it in the plans,” said Silkett.
Greenhouse
Silkett led board members on a tour of the new greenhouse nearly complete on the west side of the school building.
“It’s pretty cool,” he said.
He noted that FFA and agriculture students will be the main users of the facility.
Tables will be brought in that are currently in storage at the district ball field in Guilford. Those tables and hanging pipes that will run the length of the building will allow plants to be organized for spring and fall sales.
He noted that the “shades” that were pulled across like a drop ceiling help retain heat in the winter, but can be retracted to allow the heat to rise in the summer.
Board members walked around checking out the materials and all aspects of the facility.
Silkett said a concrete sidewalk will be laid from the school to the building.
Other news
- There will be no board of education election this year. Two people filed for the two open positions. Scott Farnan, filed for the one open seat on the board left by President Macia Kemper who will be stepping down in April. Brian Flora filed to continue serving on the board.
- Silkett told the board, that the district may receive a second round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grant funding. While there are specific ways the funds can be spent, he expects nearly $70,000 and suggested the board use the money to fund virtual and hands-on STEM equipment. “Spend it on the good stuff,” Silkett said. The board has until August 2022 to use the funds.
- Board members approved the purchase of a John Deere 1025R, sub-contract tractor, canopy, weather break, front loader and rotary cutter at a cost of $17,990.
- Skoglund led discussion about the 2021-2022 school calendar saying it is similar to last year’s and also Jefferson’s in order to keep activities aligned in the co-op. As of the meeting, there were 80 days scheduled in the first semester and 90 days in the second. One professional development day had been moved to the spring semester to add a student day in the fall. He said there’s not much more that can be done to even the schedule.
- The high school still plans to hold a prom at the end of April, but details still are to be worked out.