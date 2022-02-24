BARNARD, Mo. — During last week’s South Nodaway R-IV Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Dustin Skoglund told the board that the district’s construction project is nearing completion on several fronts.
The new shop is nearing completion, including the electrical work. He also noted the district was able to salvage a heater from the previous shop and it has been installed in the new building. He said the mezzanine is set to be completed this week.
Skoglund said the frame of the north addition is assembled, and said two to three days of flashing installation on the roof and cleanup should see it finished.
With regard to the new scoreboard, he explained that the district now has a mockup and will begin showing it to proposed businesses for donations that will include signage on the board.
Shifting to sports, the board approved a full sports co-op agreement with Jefferson C-123 and a football co-op with North Nodaway for the 2022-2023 school year.
Students visit anatomy laboratory
Eight South Nodaway fifth-through-eighth graders were taken to a human anatomy laboratory at the University of St. Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas, as part of a science class field trip on Jan. 26. Kortni McCreath, junior high and high school science teacher, said the students were able to view human bodies and even hold a brain and intestines, if they wanted to do so.
“The kids really enjoyed it,” she said, explaining that now, while talking about the heart in the classroom, she can reference with those students a physical heart they were able to see during the field trip. “It’s been nice to get to really have them remember looking at that.”
She said one of her favorite remarks from a student after the trip was hearing a young man say he had to call his mom at work and talk to her “forever” about it, just because he needed to tell her about his experience.
“I loved watching the kids,” McCreath said. “They seemed really enthusiastic, had lots of things good to say. A lot of them made the comment that it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
She said most kids aren’t going to be able to have those experiences, whether or not they’re going into the medical field or science.
“I am really hoping to do this again, possibly every year,” McCreath told The Forum. “It was an awesome experience that the kids are still talking about.”
Principal Aaron Murphy said that though he didn’t get to go on the trip with them, hearing the students talk about the trip in the classroom, he recognized their excitement and their respectful way of speaking about the donors.
“It was very mature seeing them,” he said. “That spark is with them and they’re always going to remember that. It was big.”
Senior class trip
The board approved a request from senior Will Collins for the senior class trip to be to Kansas City. He said they plan to go for three days and stay at a hotel with breakfast included to cut down on costs.
According to a handout, the total for the trip is $3,463.48 for seven students, two sponsors and one administrator. Collins said his class currently has $2,973 but it has some outstanding funds it expects from two fundraising events that should make up the difference.
The senior class has 14 students, but seven students have asked to not participate for various reasons, one being the work release program, which allows students to miss school for job purposes.
During the trip, the class plans to shop, eat and play at Dave and Busters, participate in indoor skydiving, drive go-karts, swim and relax at the hotel.
Other news
- Board members approved the 2022-2023 school calendar. The first day of school is set for Aug. 23. The end of the first semester is scheduled for Dec. 22 The second semester begins on Jan. 4. The last day of school is scheduled for Thursday, May 18. Students are scheduled for 170 attendance days and 1,091.5 hours.
- Cleavenger and Associates presented the district with its audit management letter for next year. He told board members that the auditing service plans to start charging for the audit by the hour, rather than a flat amount. “The auditing process is getting a little more intense and I think that’s why they’re having to raise their cost,” said Brandy Wolf, R-IV superintendent’s and board secretary. Skoglund said he plans to do research on the costs and it may be best for the district to begin bidding out the annual district audit.
- Skoglund told the board that 11 candidates applied for the district’s upcoming open first-grade teacher position. The district interviewed six candidates and current first-grade student teacher Waverley Brown accepted an offer to fill the position. “That’s awesome, ’cause she’ll be ready to go Day 1,” said board member Debbie Bennett.
- Board members approved adjustments to the budget to make them a little more timely and also the special education budget to update coding changes.
- The board accepted the resignation of Craig Albright, bus driver and custodian.