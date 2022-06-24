BARNARD, Mo. — The South Nodaway Board of Education approved its preliminary budget for the 2022-2023 school year at Monday’s regular meeting in the school commons.
South Nodaway Superintendent Dustin Skoglund said the upcoming budget is as preliminary as it gets since the district doesn’t yet have its assessed valuation from the county, which it plans to receive in August or September. However, barring that or any other large changes, the preliminary budget is fairly close to what the district will have to work with during the school year.
The $2.98 million budget does reflect nearly $11,000 in deficit spending, which Skoglund said is based on very conservative estimates of revenue ($2,980,992) and projections of increased expenditures ($2,991,990) due to the current economy. He noted that some overestimations were made regarding electrical and diesel costs.
Skoglund said that the school’s budget is very healthy with a 41 percent carryover balance. This is in line with previous carryover amounts.
With regard to the bond funding, most of it has been spent during the 2021-2022 school year. The project is nearing completion, with some final framing set for the last portion of the project, and then of course, sheetrock work.
He said the district opted into the state program to help raise starting teacher pay to $38,000. He didn’t speak much about it, but noted it definitely added to the payroll budget because of the 70/30 split the state and district pay.
At the end of the district budget message, Skoglund wrote that the anticipated balance at the end of the 2022-2023 school year is $1,128,078.83.
Other news
- Board members heard the first reading of the updated 2022-2023 handbooks. Some of the changes made include updates to the class weighted system, graduation requirements, lunch price updates and A+ requirements, that weren’t listed in the book previously. Principal Aaron Murphy told board members that some recent history was also added into the book. Information was added about the co-op with Jefferson C-123 as well as the new baseball facility, greenhouse, Ag Shop and multipurpose building.
- The board approved a low bid of $8,022.95 from Precision Lock & Key, of Maryville, to install new access controls at the new doors on the school. The district received two bids. The second bid of $20,030 came from MTI Security, of St. Joseph. The board decided to go with the less costly bid. Skoglund said the system that will be installed is supposed to work with the system already in place at the school. The system will also allow office staff to see who is at the door.
- Superintendent Skoglund told the board that since the Seamless Summer program will no longer provide free lunches for students, he recommended not increasing school lunch prices. “I think it’s going to be a little bit of a struggle for parents to go back to paying for it,” he said. If there is a need to change it later, the board can take it up at a later meeting. Lunch prices are set at $2.65 at the elementary school $2.90 at the high school and the adult price is also $2.90 after a $2.06 reimbursement by the board. Breakfast prices will remain at 80 cents for elementary and high school students.
- Brooke Hoeppner accepted a contract to teach sixth grade. Murphy told the board that upon calling her references, he was told, “Hire her.”
- Murphy and Assistant Principal Nick Wray briefly discussed making chemistry a standard science course for sophomores. The district previously only required biology as a freshman course and then a total of three science classes in order to graduate. Now chemistry will be a sophomore course.
- The next meeting is scheduled from 7 p.m. on July 20 in the elementary school commons.