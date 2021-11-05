MARYVILLE, Mo. — Traffic signal timing was adjusted Friday and next week 25 mph speed limit signs will be placed throughout the South Main corridor, the city said in an update on South Main Corridor Improvement Project construction.
In an email to stakeholders Friday afternoon, City Manager Greg McDanel said that Mid-American Traffic Signal was onsite Friday to adjust the signal at South Avenue and South Main Street. Each direction will continue to cycle one at a time, however timing has been reduced to 30 seconds for northbound and southbound, and 20 seconds for eastbound and westbound. McDanel said the decreased interval time will reduce traffic delays experienced over the last week. Additionally, green arrows for left turns have been restored.
Early next week, crews will place eight speed limit signs — 25 mph — throughout the project corridor. McDanel encouraged drivers to reduce their speed and drive carefully as the corridor is an active construction zone.
Also next week, the contractor will begin installation of a storm sewer between Northwest Cell and Scooters.
And earlier this week, McDanel said left-turn access to businesses along the corridor were interrupted for approximately 24 hours while crews restriped the current three-lane configuration. With minor exceptions, he said, the current three-lane setup will remain for the majority of the winter.
Contractor VF Anderson Builders, SK Design Group and the city of Maryville continue working with various utility companies on relocation and working through potential conflicts.
When phase one of the massive infrastructure overhaul is complete — estimated to take about 18 months — the stretch from the South Avenue intersection south to the intersection of State Route V will see transformative functional and aesthetic improvements, including:
- Curb/gutter installation
- Enclosed storm sewer system
- Realigned access points to properties
- Additional right-hand turn lanes
- Widened intersections
- New traffic signals at South Avenue, State Route V and north entrance to Walmart
- Waterline replacement
- Underground electric utilities
- Enhanced street lighting
- Trail and sidewalk additions
- New wayfinding signage
- Landscaping improvements
More information and project updates will be available throughout construction at Maryville.org/southmain.