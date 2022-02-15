MARYVILLE, Mo. — The three traffic lanes on South Main Street will move to the west side starting Tuesday, City Manager Greg McDanel said at Monday’s City Council meeting.
McDanel said that contractor VF Anderson builders will shift the lanes west and close off the temporary asphalt construction lane so work can begin on storm sewer installation on the east side of the roadway.
Additionally, the street could be down to two lanes for “a day or two” while the road is being restriped to reflect the new lane splits, he said.
In an email update to stakeholders last week, McDanel said sensors at the South Main and State Route V traffic signal have been malfunctioning, and the stoplights will be placed on a timer sometime over the next week or so instead. The existing signal utilizes electromagnetic pucks to alert when stacking occurs for turning movements. Once the signal has been put on a timer, each direction is likely to have 20-30 seconds of turning movements prior to the light change, McDanel said.
As part of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project, all three new traffic signals, including the one at the State Route V intersection, will be synchronized with radar detection.
McDanel said the project is approximately 30-60 days ahead of schedule so far, and it could add even more padding if weather continues to hold out.
Although the agreement with VF Anderson called for a 540-day timeline starting last October, subsequent estimates from city officials have regularly been closer to 12-15 months for completion of phase one of the project.
McDanel, almost always an unabashed optimist when it comes to timeline estimates, told the council that at the current pace he’s hoping phase one could be completed as soon as October of this year.
Right now the project is about 26 percent complete.