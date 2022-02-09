MARYVILLE, Mo. — Part of South Main Street will remain closed through Thursday after a tractor trailer brought down utility poles next to the construction zone.
City Manager Greg McDanel said that a semi truck driver attempting to bypass the street closure drove through the parking lot behind Scooter's around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon and brought down three utility poles and a power line. The incident has delayed the completion of the project another day, he said.
City officials urge drivers to use caution during construction, and to use the official detour through Munn and South Hills Drive whenever possible while the stretch of road remains closed.
The closure is to install a large diameter storm drainage system that will run across the width of the street.