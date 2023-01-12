MARYVILLE, Mo. — City Manager Greg McDanel said contractor VF Anderson Builders continues to install concrete curb and driveways along the west side of South Main as temperatures allow, and work continues on cutting over individual electric services for affected properties from overhead lines to underground.

Streetlight installation is underway on the south side of the corridor.

1-12 Maryville City Council - South Main Lights.jpg
New streetlights are being installed on South Main Street. Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel said they are not only decorative, but also extremely functional, providing improved visibility for traffic and pedestrians as well.
