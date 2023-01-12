This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
New streetlights are being installed on South Main Street. Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel said they are not only decorative, but also extremely functional, providing improved visibility for traffic and pedestrians as well.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — City Manager Greg McDanel said contractor VF Anderson Builders continues to install concrete curb and driveways along the west side of South Main as temperatures allow, and work continues on cutting over individual electric services for affected properties from overhead lines to underground.
Streetlight installation is underway on the south side of the corridor.
“They are decorative and attractive, but they also serve an extremely valuable public safety and functional purpose,” McDanel said.
The streetlights will provide improved visibility for traffic and will have lighting on the backside to light up a pedestrian trail on the west side.
McDanel said Phase I is about 75 percent complete and remains on schedule for completion in the spring.