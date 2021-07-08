MARYVILLE, Mo. — The revised plan for the South Main Corridor Improvement Project has been approved by state and federal officials, and the first phase of the plan put out to bid Tuesday afternoon.
City Manager Greg McDanel told The Forum in an email that the city received approval from the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration on Tuesday morning. By the afternoon, the invitation to rebid had been posted to the city’s website, with bids for what has been dubbed “phase one” due by Aug. 10.
In mid-June, when the city first submitted the revised plan for approval to the state and federal agencies, the city was shooting for a mid-August start to construction. Since it took the agencies longer to approve the plan than anticipated, that timeline has likely shifted back slightly to the end of August or beginning of September. Under the previous timeline, the city had estimated a completion date in late November 2023.
The new plan became necessary when the first round of bids came in for the massive infrastructure overhaul a few million dollars over budget in March. The City Council subsequently approved the revised project that splits it into two phases, with phase one running from the South Avenue intersection south to the intersection of State Route V and phase two encompassing the remaining portion from the State Route V intersection south to U.S. Highway 71.
Phase one will use the existing funds that were originally intended to pay for the entire project, including the $10.48 million federal BUILD grant awarded in 2018.
Phase two will require another estimated $3-4 million. City officials are working on several different options to secure funding for that portion. Construction could begin on phase two while work on phase one is still in progress.
As a whole, the project will realign turn lanes and entrances along the South Main corridor, add bike and pedestrian paths, make utility and sewer infrastructure improvements and add a number of aesthetic elements, among other additions.
Once construction begins on phase one, the city has estimated it will take about 15-18 months to complete.